UK's Gove says Brexit treaty undercut clauses will remain in bill

UK's Gove says Brexit treaty undercut clauses will remain in billReuters | London | Updated: 28-09-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 18:37 IST
Britain's Brexit supremo, Michael Gove, said on Monday that the clauses of the Internal Market Bill that undercut the Withdrawal Treaty would remain, despite a demand from the European Union that London scrap them.
"We want to make sure that the Withdrawal Agreement is implemented in full," Gove told reporters.
"But those clauses are there, they're in legislation, supported by the House of Commons, as a safety net, if need be. And those clauses will remain in that bill."
