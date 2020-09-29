Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gagan Arora, CEO and Strategic Growth Leader of Vertex Global Services honoured by Forbes India and Great Manager Institute

Gagan Arora, CEO & Strategic Growth Leader of Vertex Global Services, was awarded as one of best people managers of 2020, by Great Manager Institute in collaboration with Forbes India.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 29-09-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 17:12 IST
Gagan Arora, CEO and Strategic Growth Leader of Vertex Global Services honoured by Forbes India and Great Manager Institute
Vertex Global Services awarded as Best People Manager by Forbes India and Great Manager Institute. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gagan Arora, CEO & Strategic Growth Leader of Vertex Global Services, was awarded as one of best people managers of 2020, by Great Manager Institute in collaboration with Forbes India. The award is presented to the top 100 such extraordinary leaders of India who excel in the nuances of business as well as team leadership.

Great Manager Institute and Forbes India just released this coveted list of some of the best managers in the world, arrived through a yearlong detailed 4-layered evaluation process spanning CEOs of top companies and first-time managers. This year, more than 1150 companies participated in this assessment called the Great People Manager Study 2020 and 6300 plus leaders went through the evaluation. The selected 100 managers become part of the coveted Forbes List of Great People Managers besides getting honoured by the Great Manager Institute through a series of awards and events throughout the rest of the financial year.

"This list is of leaders who have the highest net worth in relationships. I personally believe success is not just a function of money and power, but of relationships. And Gagan is one such leader who has demonstrated the same. His practice of focusing on social issues while having voluntary fun makes him able to create a team of socially aware and conscious future leaders who are never stressed by any pressure," said Ashwin Srivastava, Co-founder of Great Manager Institute, about Arora's inclusion in this highly anticipated list. "Leadership and management is craft that everyone should develop. I am proud to drive an organization that is built on the foundation of teamwork and inclusive spirit. I am glad to be acknowledged by Great Manager Institute and Forbes India; it is truly inspiring for me as well as my team of bourgeoning managers who will soon stepping into managerial roles. Such platforms help managers become better in people management," commented Gagan Arora, CEO & Strategic Growth Leader, on receiving this honour.

Vertex works as a Business Optimization Partner and helps optimize business operations starting from getting the right people, integrating artificial intelligence to achieve better results, to automation of manual repetitive tasks to optimize the ROI. Gagan's strong business acumen has enabled him to add new business units like e-learning and Integrated Digital Solutions to existing portfolio of Managed Services, AI/ML & Staff Augmentation in just a span of about four years. He was also recently awarded as 'CEO of the Year' and Most innovative young tech entrepreneur and envisions to grow the employee strength to 2000+ people in the next two years.

Previous winners of this honour include Dileep Khandelwal, former CEO of SAP Labs, Amit Ramani, Founder of Awfis, Dr Ankita Singh, CHRO of Cignex Datamatics, among others. This year, other CEOs/MDs in the list include Balfour Manuel of Blue Dart and Girish Kulkarni of Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance, among a few more. Founded in 2016, Vertex Global Services is one of the fastest growing services integrator; ranked 19th amongst 50 most innovative companies across the globe, recently awarded as India's Best Company in Solutions & Consulting and recognized as Best Place to work.

With unparalleled strategy, creative and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world's largest enterprises and Fortune 500 companies. Vertex works as a Business Optimization Partner and helps optimize business operations starting from getting the right people, integrating artificial intelligence to achieve better results, to automation of manual repetitive tasks to optimize the ROI. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-U.S. goods trade deficit rises; inventories increase

The United States trade deficit in goods increased in August, with imports surging as businesses rebuild inventories which were depleted early in the COVID-19 pandemic, suggesting trade could be drag on economic growth in the third quarter....

2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

Get ready for the fireworks the first 2020 presidential debate is finally here Taxes, the Supreme Court, the coronavirus and the economy promise to be front and center as Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden squa...

US man could get prison for review of Thailand hotel

Labour activists, journalists and whistleblowers in Thailand have been targets in recent years of criminal defamation lawsuits for exposing alleged corporate wrongdoing, but now a disgruntled hotel guest has joined their ranks and could fac...

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to visit Japan from Oct 6-7 to attend Quad meet

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Tokyo from October 6 to 7 to attend a ministerial meeting of the Quadrilateral coalition and hold talks with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi on ways to further deepen bilateral ti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020