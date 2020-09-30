Left Menu
Development News Edition

WTO backs EU tariffs on $4 bln U.S. goods over Boeing subsidies -sources

The delayed award provides a fresh source of potential trade friction weeks before November's U.S. presidential election, after Washington last year began imposing tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of EU goods over state support for Boeing rival Airbus. The two sides have been locked in a 16-year-old dispute at the Geneva-based WTO over aid to their aircraft industries in a pair of cases that together represent the world's largest-ever corporate trade dispute.

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2020 06:15 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 06:15 IST
WTO backs EU tariffs on $4 bln U.S. goods over Boeing subsidies -sources

The World Trade Organization has authorized the European Union to impose tariffs on U.S. goods worth $4 billion to retaliate against subsidies for American planemaker Boeing Co, people familiar with the matter said. The delayed award provides a fresh source of potential trade friction weeks before November's U.S. presidential election, after Washington last year began imposing tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of EU goods over state support for Boeing rival Airbus.

The two sides have been locked in a 16-year-old dispute at the Geneva-based WTO over aid to their aircraft industries in a pair of cases that together represent the world's largest-ever corporate trade dispute. They were informed of the decision by WTO arbitrators on Friday, and the award is expected to be published within weeks.

The U.S. Trade Representative and the EU's Washington office did not immediately answer requests for comment. Boeing declined to comment on the confidential WTO report but accused Airbus of ignoring its recent decision to forgo tax breaks in Washington state to try to resolve the dispute.

Airbus, which recently announced its own concessions on funding in France and Spain, was not immediately available. Sources on both sides said EU tariffs on products such as Boeing jets, which must still be adopted formally by the WTO, were unlikely to be imposed before the Nov. 3 presidential election as Brussels seeks to avoid inflaming a bitter campaign.

Both sides are expected to claim victory, however, with U.S. sources pointing to the higher core tariffs in favor of Boeing. European sources said the latest award does not include some $4.2 billion of tariffs against the United States left over from an earlier case, giving the EU $8.2 billion in total firepower.

The United States says the previous award, granting the EU tariffs to retaliate against special tax treatment for U.S. exporters, which the EU never implemented, is no longer valid because a law creating the disputed system was repealed in 2006. The WTO has refused to be drawn into the controversy over unused tariffs, saying it has nothing to add to previous rulings on the former system of U.S. Foreign Sales Corporations.

Analysts say the eagerly awaited ruling on EU counter-tariffs could finally ease years of deadlock, during which both sides signaled interest in settling the aircraft dispute while accusing the other of refusing to talk seriously. "Everybody’s been waiting for this. It sets the stage for a negotiation," said William Reinsch, a former senior U.S. Commerce Department official and trade expert at the Council on Strategic and International Studies.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

First Trump-Biden debate begins in Cleveland

President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are face-to-face in their first presidential debate, the most pivotal moment so far in an election that turns on a historic pandemic, racial unrest and an economy in shambles. The two are meetin...

No handshake at start of first Trump-Biden presidential debate in age of coronavirus

Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden did not shake hands or wear masks as they entered their first White House debate on Tuesday, adhering to protocols on social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. The tw...

Growth in China's services sector accelerates in September - official PMI

Activity in Chinas services sector expanded at a faster pace in September, official data showed on Wednesday, as demand across the economy continues to recover from a coronavirus-induced slump. The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Mana...

China's factory activity expands at a faster pace in Sept - official PMI

Chinas factory activity expanded at a faster pace in September, beating analysts expectations and bolstering the economic recovery as activity rebounds from the coronavirus shock. The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index PMI ros...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020