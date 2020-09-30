Left Menu
The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts set to expand its portfolio with a landmark debut in Rajasthan's capital city

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, owned by a Brookfield Asset Management sponsored private real estate fund, today announced the signing of a management agreement with Tulsi Palace Resorts Group to expand its portfolio to Rajasthan's capital city, Jaipur.

30-09-2020
The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [UK] September 30 (ANI/PRNewswire): The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, owned by a Brookfield Asset Management sponsored private real estate fund, today announced the signing of a management agreement with Tulsi Palace Resorts Group to expand its portfolio to Rajasthan's capital city, Jaipur. Over the next few months, the existing hotel in Jaipur, will undergo enhancements both in the product as well as its service offerings and will be branded upon completion of the renovation by early 2021.

A reflection of modern palatial grandeur, inspired by the Rajputana heritage, the property will introduce The Leela Palace Programming and signature Palace Service delivered with authenticity and the warmth and graciousness of Indian hospitality to the Pink City. "We are excited to introduce the famed Leela Palace experience as the epitome of true Indian luxury to the vibrant city of Jaipur. This hotel will be a significant addition to The Leela brand portfolio and will join our coveted Palace properties, The Leela Place New Delhi and The Leela Place Udaipur to complete the leisure circuit of one of the most sought-after tourist itineraries in the world. The branding is in lockstep with the growing demand from the discerning global traveller to experience meaningful and transformative journeys that are an authentic expression of a city's heritage, history, culture, and traditions," said Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Operating Officer, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts.

"I am delighted to partner with The Leela Places, Hotels and Resorts to bring The Leela brand to Jaipur," said Vikram Sukhani, owner of Tulsi Palace Resort Group. "I am confident that with the investments we have made to elevate the property experience, this hotel will offer a culturally immersive and differentiated luxury experience and become the preferred choice for those looking to explore Jaipur," added Vikram.

Located amidst tranquil environs near the Amber Fort on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, the hotel is set on over eight acres of landscaped gardens, against the majestic backdrop of the Aravalli range. Within easy driving distance from Delhi, it offers the perfect vantage to explore the city in all its glory, with the city's historical places of interest, buzzing bazaars brimming with textiles, art, and handicrafts, and the famous silver and gemstone markets only a short distance away.

200 lavishly appointed rooms suites and villas, including 88 uber-luxe private villas, will offer luxuriant indulgence. While the culinary repertoire at the hotel will evoke the art of fine taste-making and seduce the senses with everything from the royal kitchens to traditional Indian to contemporary fine dining. The Leela Palace Jaipur boasts of over 50,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space including a stunning pillarless Grand Ballroom, and verdant lawns providing a superlative venue for iconic celebrations, memorable weddings and bespoke events. Leisure facilities will include a pool, a state-of-the-art gymnasium and a holistic wellness-oriented Spa.

Promising unparalleled luxury, The Leela Palace Jaipur is a testament to the company's strategy to grow in gateway cities and key leisure and resort destinations across the country. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

