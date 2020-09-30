Left Menu
Jindal Steel & Power Limited (JSPL) has become India's first private company to get approval from Indian Railways for regular rail supplier status for its upcoming and ongoing projects.

JSPL produced rails approved by Indian Railways for main track usage
Jindal Steel & Power Limited (JSPL) has become India's first private company to get approval from Indian Railways for regular rail supplier status for its upcoming and ongoing projects. The Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO), which works under the ambit of the Railway Board, has approved the field performance of UIC 60 kilogram, 880 Grade prime (Class- A) rails made by JSPL at its Raigarh Plant.

The Railway Board considered UIC 60 kg, 880 Grade prime (Class- A) rails suitable for use after accepting the field performance test report of RDSO. Speaking about this, V R Sharma, Managing Director, JSPL said, "It is a landmark development towards India's quest for AtmaNirbhar Bharat and it is a momentous occasion for our rail business. We are thankful to the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Steel for encouraging domestic manufacturing of Rails. We are thankful to the RDSO for field performance approval of UIC 60 kg, 880 Grade prime (Class-A) rails of JSPL."

Apart from the 880 Grade main track rails, JSPL has also started supplying 1080 grade Head Hardened (HH) rails to several metro Rails projects in India which includes Rail Vikas Nigam Limited for the construction of the Kolkata Metro Rail Project and Pune Metro. The RDSO had earlier approved the 1080 grade HH rails, and JSPL has also developed special rails, Asymmetric Rails, R260, and 1175HT grades for heavy load carrying wagon units of 75 tones/wagon.

JSPL supplies special grade rail blooms to France Rail, Hayange in Europe, the rails produced from which were successful in meeting the quality & safety parameters of different European railways. The company has also exported 2.5 lakh tonnes of rails through Indian PSUs (IRCON & STC) to customers in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Africa.

