Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha earns praise from WHO for COVID-19 management: CMO

WHO highlighted Odishas early response, dedicated Covid Hospitals & decentralised management through GPs," the CMO Odisha said in its twitter post. The CMO in a sticker attached to the twitter post highlighted WHO's points for which the state has earned praise.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-09-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 21:51 IST
Odisha earns praise from WHO for COVID-19 management: CMO

Odisha has earned praise from the World Health Organization (WHO) for its effective management of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Wednesday. The CMO in its official twitter handle posted an article "From Governance to Community Resilience: Odishas Response to COVID-19" which appeared in the WHO portal: https://www.who.int/india/news/feature-stories/detail/from- governance-to-community-resilience-odisha-s-response-to- covid-19).

The CMO made this article public on the day when the opposition BJP and Congress came down heavily on the state government in the Assembly and accused it of failing to manage the COVID-19 pandemic situation. "Odisha earned praise from @WHO for its effective governance & community-based strategies to contain the spread of #COVID19 & keep the fatality very low. WHO highlighted Odishas early response, dedicated Covid Hospitals & decentralised management through GPs," the CMO Odisha said in its twitter post.

The CMO in a sticker attached to the twitter post highlighted WHO's points for which the state has earned praise. "They are early containment measures, dedicated COVID Hospitals, effective monitoring, telemedicine and plasma therapy, realtime information through state COVID dashboard, training of 1,80,000 health workers and financial incentives." it said. The CMO also said that effective governance, robust health infrastructure, testing strategy, technology aided pandemic management, migrant management, decentralised management through gram panchayats and involvement of Mission Shakti helped in effective management of COVID-19.

"As of June 24, 2020, the state recorded an impressive recovery rate of 69.4%, and the mortality rate of just 0.29%, which is one of the best in the country. Odisha was the first in the country to initiate strict measures. "The chief minister ordered an immediate closure of many public places on March 13, even though the state had not reported a single case of COVID-19," the article dated September 17 said.

It said that when the first case was reported on March 15, the state control rooms had been made operational, and capacity building of the district level health officials on preparedness and response activities, and public awareness campaigns on hand washing and respiratory etiquettes were already initiated..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

UK authors sign letter in support of trans people after J.K. Rowling furore

By Rachel Savage LONDON, Sept 30 Thomson Reuters Foundation - More than 200 British authors have signed a message of love for transgender people, days after 58 other writers condemned threats against J.K. Rowling over her views on trans rig...

Bairstow, Wood lose England test contracts; pay cuts likely

Jonny Bairstow and Mark Wood lost their test contracts with England on Wednesday as the countrys players from all formats prepared for pay cuts over the next year because of the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The 31-year-old ...

NIA arrests key accused in FICN case of Ghaziabad

The NIA on Wednesday arrested a person for his alleged involvement in a case relating to high-quality Fake Indian Currency Notes, an official said. Tausif Alam of West Bengals Malda had smuggled the FICN from Bangladesh and supplied to vari...

Libyan rivals conclude talks on key security and military issues

Police and military officers from the UN-recognized Government of National Accord GNA and the rival Libyan National Army LNA met in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Hurghada for talks facilitated by the mission.Libya fell into chaos following...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020