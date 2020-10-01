Denmark's Sydbank buys rival Alm. Brand Bank

Denmark's Sydbank buys rival Alm. Brand BankReuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 12:31 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 12:28 IST
Danish lender Sydbank has agreed to buy rival Alm. Brand Bank for 1.83 billion Danish crowns ($289 million), equal to 95% of book equity, both banks said on Thursday.
The transaction, pending regulatory approval, is expected to be completed by Nov. 30. Alm. Brand said it would issue an extraordinary dividend of 8 crowns per share when the transaction closes.
($1 = 6.3358 Danish crowns)
