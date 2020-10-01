Left Menu
Development News Edition

German yields rise on upbeat PMI data but clouds loom

The recovery in euro zone manufacturing activity gathered pace last month but it was largely driven by powerhouse Germany and rising coronavirus cases across the region may yet reverse the upturn, a survey showed. "The PMI data was slightly optimistic but more worrying is the rise in COVID-19 cases which should cap any big rise in bond yields," said Christian Lenk, a strategist at DZ Bank.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 16:23 IST
German yields rise on upbeat PMI data but clouds loom

German government bond yields edged higher on Thursday, after posting their biggest monthly drop in five months in September as equities held onto gains, while European manufacturing survey data came broadly in line with expectations. The recovery in euro zone manufacturing activity gathered pace last month but it was largely driven by powerhouse Germany and rising coronavirus cases across the region may yet reverse the upturn, a survey showed.

"The PMI data was slightly optimistic but more worrying is the rise in COVID-19 cases which should cap any big rise in bond yields," said Christian Lenk, a strategist at DZ Bank. German 10-year government bond yields edged more than a basis point higher at -0.511% after falling to a near two-month low of -0.55% on Wednesday.

Demand for riskier assets was also seen in demand for peripheral debt from countries like Portugal and Italy, where yields were softer across the board. That tightened the gap between Italian and German 10-year bonds to 137 bps, just shy of a February low of 135 bps touched on Tuesday.

But market watchers said the rise in yields was likely to be temporary and reflected a lack of market activity in Asia, where China is closed for all of next week and South Korea shut for the rest of this week. Renewed concerns about the economic impact of rising coronavirus cases in Europe, weak inflation, and U.S. election uncertainty are likely to keep demand for fixed income assets intact.

A resurgence in European COVID-19 cases has meant some restrictions have now been reimposed and a recent Reuters poll of economists said growth and inflation surprises are more likely to be negative than positive in the coming year. The overnight newsflow was mixed as U.S President Trump signed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government running while officials have yet to agree on providing further COVID-19 stimulus.

British government bond yields bucked the general firming trend as Brexit concerns dominated. Elsewhere, a key euro zone money market rate dropped to a record low after a higher-than-expected take-up of cheap loans from the European Central Bank sharply boosted liquidity in the banking sector.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be released in 2020? What we know so far

Lonza confident of 2020 target for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supply

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Google to pay publishers $1 bln over three years for their news

Alphabets Google plans to pay 1 billion to publishers globally for their news over the next three years, its CEO said on Thursday, a step that could help it win over a powerful group amid heightened regulatory scrutiny worldwide. News publi...

Cyprus demands Turkey sanctions at EU summit, stalls on Belarus

Cyprus defied mounting pressure on Thursday to approve European Union sanctions on Belarus ahead of a summit, urging fellow EU governments to also sanction Turkey over its oil and gas drilling in the Mediterranean. Meeting in Brussels for a...

Send staff home, Moscow mayor tells firms as COVID-19 cases surge

Moscows mayor Sergei Sobyanin ordered employers on Thursday to send at least 30 of their staff home to work, to halt coronavirus infections that are now rising by around 2,000 a day in the Russian capital.Writing on his blog, Sobyanin said ...

COLUMN-Will coronavirus trigger a megacity exodus? Kemp

The coronavirus epidemic and its aftermath have prompted a rush of news stories about residents fleeing large cities to start a new, healthier, and less crowded life in smaller cities, towns, and rural areas.Megacities in the advanced econo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020