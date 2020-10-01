Left Menu
Development News Edition

German bond yields slip as rising virus cases cast shadow on promising data

German government bond yields edged lower on Thursday, after their biggest drop in five months in September, as equities were choppy amid worries about rising coronavirus cases across Europe.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 21:26 IST
German bond yields slip as rising virus cases cast shadow on promising data

German government bond yields edged lower on Thursday, after their biggest drop in five months in September, as equities were choppy amid worries about rising coronavirus cases across Europe. Optimism from an in-line manufacturing survey data did not last long as the second-wave of COVID-19 infections raised worries about the sustainability of the economic recovery.

The recovery in euro zone manufacturing activity gathered pace last month, but it was largely driven by powerhouse Germany and rising coronavirus cases across the region may yet reverse the upturn, a survey showed. "The PMI data was slightly optimistic, but more worrying is the rise in COVID-19 cases which should cap any big rise in bond yields," said Christian Lenk, a strategist at DZ Bank.

German 10-year government bond yields rose to as much as -0.497% before falling back to -0.53% at 1535 GMT. Still, it wasn't a typical rush for safety session as the yields in riskier peripheral debt from countries such as Portugal and Italy were softer across the board.

That tightened the gap between Italian and German 10-year bonds to 136 basis points (bps), just shy of a February low of 135 bps touched on Tuesday. Italian Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Thursday the government was targeting a 2021 debt-to-GDP ratio of 155.8%, down from the 158.0% goal for 2020.

Renewed concerns about the economic impact of rising coronavirus cases in Europe, weak inflation, and U.S. election uncertainty are likely to keep demand for fixed income assets intact. A resurgence in European COVID-19 cases has meant some restrictions have now been reimposed and a recent Reuters poll of economists said growth and inflation surprises are more likely to be negative than positive in the coming year.

The overnight newsflow was mixed as U.S President Trump signed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government running while officials have yet to agree on providing further COVID-19 stimulus. Elsewhere, a key euro zone money market rate dropped to a record low after a higher-than-expected take-up of cheap loans from the European Central Bank sharply boosted liquidity in the banking sector.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Kohli shares heartwarming post to celebrate his camaraderie with AB de Villiers

Sharing a heartwarming picture with teammate AB de Villiers as a tribute to their friendship, Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday said the most special thing about sport is mutual respect you share with your fell...

France accuses Turkey of sending Syrian jihadists to Nagorno-Karabakh

French President Emmanuel Macron accused Turkey on Thursday of sending Syrian jihadists to fight in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, a move that he said changed the situation. Turkey, a close ally of Muslim Azerbaijan, has denied sending merc...

Russia arrests two men for stealing icon donated by Putin to island monastery

Russian authorities said on Thursday they had arrested two men suspected of tunnelling their way by night into an island monastery and stealing a Russian Orthodox icon donated years earlier by President Vladimir Putin. The FSB security serv...

COVID-19: Next sero survey in Delhi to begin within fortnight, says health minister

The next serological survey to check for the prevalence of antibodies against the novel coronavirus among people will start in Delhi within a fortnight, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday. Seroprevalence of antibodies to COVID-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020