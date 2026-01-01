In a revealing interview with the Wall Street Journal, U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed that he is taking a higher daily dose of aspirin than typically advised by medical professionals. Trump's rationale is simple: he desires 'thin blood' for better heart health.

Health concerns surrounding Trump have escalated, spotlighting bruises on his hands and a recent CT scan conducted to investigate potential cardiovascular issues. Despite these worries, the President insists on preventive measures to rule out health problems.

The President's physician, Sean Barbabella, confirmed to the Journal that Trump administers 325 mg of aspirin daily for cardiac prevention. Recent examinations, including the CT scan, have shown no irregularities, reassuring the public about Trump's cardiac health.

