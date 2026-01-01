Left Menu

Trump's Aspirin Regimen: A Heartfelt Strategy?

Donald Trump reportedly takes 325 mg of aspirin daily, exceeding typical recommendations, to maintain heart health. Recent health observations, including bruised hands and a CT scan, have kept his health in focus. Trump's doctor reassures that these measures are preventive, revealing no abnormalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-01-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 20:05 IST
Donald Trump

In a revealing interview with the Wall Street Journal, U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed that he is taking a higher daily dose of aspirin than typically advised by medical professionals. Trump's rationale is simple: he desires 'thin blood' for better heart health.

Health concerns surrounding Trump have escalated, spotlighting bruises on his hands and a recent CT scan conducted to investigate potential cardiovascular issues. Despite these worries, the President insists on preventive measures to rule out health problems.

The President's physician, Sean Barbabella, confirmed to the Journal that Trump administers 325 mg of aspirin daily for cardiac prevention. Recent examinations, including the CT scan, have shown no irregularities, reassuring the public about Trump's cardiac health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

