Left Menu
Development News Edition

Decks cleared for 850 MW Ratle hydroelectric project in JK

The Public Investment Board (PIB) has recommended that the 850-MW Ratle hydroelectric power project be developed through a joint venture company of the JK Power Development Corporation and the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation, an official spokesperson said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-10-2020 00:36 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 00:36 IST
Decks cleared for 850 MW Ratle hydroelectric project in JK

The Public Investment Board (PIB) has recommended that the 850-MW Ratle hydroelectric power project be developed through a joint venture company of the JK Power Development Corporation and the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation, an official spokesperson said. The PIB, in the Union Ministry of Finance, has also recommended an investment approval for Rs 5,281.94 crore for the project, including an infusion of equity of Rs 808.14 crore by NHPC in the JVC, the spokesperson said.

The equity contribution of JKPDC in the company pegged at Rs 776.44 crore will be provided as grant from the Centre. "The recommendations of the PIB will pave the way for final approval of the project and an early beginning of work on the project," the spokesperson said.

It may be recalled that Ratle was the first project in India which was awarded through tariff-based bidding, the spokesperson said. However, the project was stalled due to the unilateral withdrawal by the erstwhile developer from the project. "All the clearances for the project are already in place and the project is expected to be completed within 36 months of the start of work. The initiation of the project will be yet another step in adding to the revenues of the UT from its abundant hydro resources," he added.

J&K has over 20,000 MW of hydropower potential, out of which 16,000 MW has been identified. With the PIB decision, J&K would have moved another step closer to harnessing nearly 2,500 MW of this potential, he said. "Now that the decks have been cleared for the 850 MW Ratle project too to come up after incorporation of joint venture company i.e Jammu Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited, an additional 3000 MW will be available to supplement the demand-supply position in J&K and boost the overall economy of the UT," he said.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Britain, EU split on state aid in crunch week of trade talks - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

After Pompeo criticism, Vatican asserts right to go its own way on China

The Vaticans number two said on Thursday after talks with Mike Pompeo that the two sides positions on China remained far apart and firmly asserted the Holy Sees right to pursue an accord with Beijing denounced by the U.S. Secretary of State...

U.S. EPA removes requirement for curbing toxic air pollutants

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday reversed a Clinton administration-era policy that required major U.S. sources of hazardous air pollution like arsenic and lead to maintain pollution control technology throughout the life...

Tennis-Berrettini keeps Italian flag flying high in Paris

Italian men will be in record numbers in the French Open third round behind flag bearer Matteo Berrettini, who battled to a 6-4 4-6 6-2 6-3 victory over South African Lloyd Harris on Thursday. The seventh seed joined NextGen APT Finals winn...

U.N. chief urges equality fight, U.S. slams China for 'murder' of baby girls

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Thursday of a recent pushback against gender equality and womens rights and urged people to fight back as the United States slammed China and the world body for the murder of millions of bab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020