Engie agrees to sell Suez stake despite French state's dissent

French utility Engie agreed to sell most of its stake in waste and water firm Suez to Veolia, paving the way for a takeover in spite of a contrarian vote from the French government at its board meeting on Monday.

Veolia's plan to buy the 29.9% stake and subsequently launch a tender offer, with the ambition of reinforcing its reach globally in a highly fragmented industry, has met with fierce opposition from Suez. It managed to persuade a majority of Engie board members after hiking its offer for the stake to 3.4 billion euros ($4 billion) and offering assurances of keeping any subsequent bid friendly, ultimately ensuring it can take the next step.

But the French state - a major shareholder in Engie, and which had sought to mediate between the parties including by urging them to take their time - voted against the offer, the Finance Ministry said. The dissent raised eyebrows in France, where the government usually has a strong influence on the companies in which it has a stake.

Engie Chairman Jean-Pierre Clamadieu told reporters relations with the state were still good but that the company and the government had been defending different interests. The state had been holding out for Veolia and Suez to bury the hatchet before the stake sale, Clamadieu said, but he added that he believed this would only happen once the block was disposed of.

"I witnessed the start of a dialogue," Clamadieu said of talks between Suez and Veolia in recent days, adding he was confident they would find common ground. REMAINING HURDLES

Veolia and smaller rival Suez manage much of France's water supply and are both leading players internationally in water and waste management. Veolia has argued a combined French champion would be better equipped to take on rivals emerging from China, while the deal would also lead to cost savings of 500 million euros from the first year. Veolia's offer for Engie's Suez stake, at 18 euros per share, would value the whole Suez group at more than 11 billion euros.

But Suez vehemently opposed Veolia's approach, calling it hostile and warning it could lead to job losses. Last week several French parliamentarians, mostly from President Emmanuel Macron's party, also questioned the industrial logic of the deal and the rush to close it without considering alternatives.

Suez had pleaded for more time to come up with another suitor. But the only one that emerged, private equity firm Ardian, walked away earlier on Monday, saying it needed six weeks to do full due diligence on any offer. Veolia has pledged not to make any hostile bid for Suez and said it would seek the blessing of the company' board for its tender offer.

Suez has tried to put other hurdles, however, which are yet to be resolved, including after it created a foundation to house its French water business, complicating any takeover. Engie, which is trying to simplify its unwieldy structure, had earmarked the Suez stake for sale over the summer, and it said on Monday it would make a capital gain of 1.8 billion euros before tax on the sale. ($1 = 0.8485 euros)