Reliance Jio partners with USP Studios strengthening its kids content play

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's fastest growing telecom company Reliance Jio has partnered with leading kids content creator USP Studios thus strengthening its platform's offering for kids in India. Through this partnership with USP Studios, Jio users will now have access to 8 exciting edutainment apps including Kids First, Kids TV India, Junior Squad Kid Songs, Top Nursery Rhymes, Kids Channel India, Bob The Train, Little Treehouse Rhymes, and Farmees Nursery Rhymes.

A specialist in creating engaging content for pre-schoolers, USP Studios has been recognized for making learning fun and screen time a positive and enriching time. USP Studios fun learning apps will be available for Jio users in English and other regional languages for free August 2020 onwards. USP Studios has a strong footprint in India that continues to grow. The content creator has a global subscriber base of over 130 million and commands over 2.5 Billion views per month. An industry leader, USP Studios continues to produce original content and unique animated character IPs that pre-school kids can relate and connect with. Jio's partnership with USP Studios will further amplify the accessibility and availability of USP Studios content for kids across India and in the language of their choice.

"We are extremely excited on this partnership with USP Studios that has helped us expand our offerings for kids and pre-schoolers. At Jio, we are focused on expanding our content library to suit the needs of our consumers across all ages,"said Akash Ambani, on adding content that caters to pre-schoolers. "USP Studios is a domain expert and a leader in its category. Through this partnership, we are sure that parents will have a new way to keep their kids engaged and make screen time more meaningful with content that is educative and enrichin," Ambani added.

"Providing kids with content that is differentiated and resourceful is at the heart of what we do at USP Studios. Over the last 6 years, we have built an edutainment ecosystem consisting of IPs with interesting and engaging characters and channels that have had a lasting and positive impact on toddlers, kids as well as parents," said Uday Singh Phoolka, Founder, speaking on expanding presence in the digital ecosystem. "While we have been reaching out to over 130+ million subscribers, we believe it's time that we further expand this reach to the next 100 million in India and our partnership with Jio will help us achieve this goal. Jio has been a true gamechanger in how India has been accessing content. It has not only reduced costs, but has opened up new avenues in terms of how consumers access content. We are extremely excited on this partnership with Jio and are certain that both kids and parents across India will benefit from this association," Phoolka added.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)