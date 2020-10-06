Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reliance Jio partners with USP Studios strengthening its kids content play

India's fastest growing telecom company Reliance Jio has partnered with leading kids content creator USP Studios thus strengthening its platform's offering for kids in India.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-10-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 19:55 IST
Reliance Jio partners with USP Studios strengthening its kids content play
USP Studios. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's fastest growing telecom company Reliance Jio has partnered with leading kids content creator USP Studios thus strengthening its platform's offering for kids in India. Through this partnership with USP Studios, Jio users will now have access to 8 exciting edutainment apps including Kids First, Kids TV India, Junior Squad Kid Songs, Top Nursery Rhymes, Kids Channel India, Bob The Train, Little Treehouse Rhymes, and Farmees Nursery Rhymes.

A specialist in creating engaging content for pre-schoolers, USP Studios has been recognized for making learning fun and screen time a positive and enriching time. USP Studios fun learning apps will be available for Jio users in English and other regional languages for free August 2020 onwards. USP Studios has a strong footprint in India that continues to grow. The content creator has a global subscriber base of over 130 million and commands over 2.5 Billion views per month. An industry leader, USP Studios continues to produce original content and unique animated character IPs that pre-school kids can relate and connect with. Jio's partnership with USP Studios will further amplify the accessibility and availability of USP Studios content for kids across India and in the language of their choice.

"We are extremely excited on this partnership with USP Studios that has helped us expand our offerings for kids and pre-schoolers. At Jio, we are focused on expanding our content library to suit the needs of our consumers across all ages,"said Akash Ambani, on adding content that caters to pre-schoolers. "USP Studios is a domain expert and a leader in its category. Through this partnership, we are sure that parents will have a new way to keep their kids engaged and make screen time more meaningful with content that is educative and enrichin," Ambani added.

"Providing kids with content that is differentiated and resourceful is at the heart of what we do at USP Studios. Over the last 6 years, we have built an edutainment ecosystem consisting of IPs with interesting and engaging characters and channels that have had a lasting and positive impact on toddlers, kids as well as parents," said Uday Singh Phoolka, Founder, speaking on expanding presence in the digital ecosystem. "While we have been reaching out to over 130+ million subscribers, we believe it's time that we further expand this reach to the next 100 million in India and our partnership with Jio will help us achieve this goal. Jio has been a true gamechanger in how India has been accessing content. It has not only reduced costs, but has opened up new avenues in terms of how consumers access content. We are extremely excited on this partnership with Jio and are certain that both kids and parents across India will benefit from this association," Phoolka added.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Major hurricane brews in Gulf of Mexico, threatens Louisiana, Florida

Hurricane Delta, the 25th named Atlantic storm this year, is moving toward the Gulf of Mexico and expected to take aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast this week as a major hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said.If Delta strikes the U.S. Gulf ...

Farmers welcome farm laws during meeting with Rajnath

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday reached out to farmers, mostly from protest-hit Punjab and Haryana, and met them at his residence here to discuss about the new farm laws. The meeting with the farmers came in th...

TSHRC seeks reports from police over teen girl set on fire for resisting rape bid in Telangana

Hyderabad, Oct 6 PTI The Telangana State Human Rights Commission TSHRC on Tuesday sought a report from theKhammam police in connection with an incident in which a 13-year-old girlwas allegedly set on fire by a man after she resisted his att...

Pak to challenge India's application for exclusive GI tag to Basmati rice in EU

Pakistan has decided to file its opposition in the European Union in response to Indias application for an exclusive Geographical Indications GI tag to Basmati rice in the 27-member bloc, a media report said on Tuesday. This was decided dur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020