Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wells Fargo cuts more jobs as part of earlier cost-cutting drive

Wells Fargo & Co has started to cut jobs at its commercial banking unit as part of larger reductions that will impact nearly all of its functions and business lines, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday. The bank resumed job cuts in early August after it paused layoffs in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 19:01 IST
Wells Fargo cuts more jobs as part of earlier cost-cutting drive

Wells Fargo & Co has started to cut jobs at its commercial banking unit as part of larger reductions that will impact nearly all of its functions and business lines, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The bank resumed job cuts in early August after it paused layoffs in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wells Fargo said in July it would launch a broad cost-cutting initiative this year as the bank braces for massive loan losses caused by the pandemic and continues to work through expensive regulatory and operational problems tied to a long-running sales scandal.

"We are at the beginning of a multiyear effort to build a stronger, more efficient company for our customers, employees, communities, and shareholders," a spokeswoman said via email on Wednesday. "The work will consist of a broad range of actions, including workforce reductions, to bring our expenses more in line with our peers," she added, without specifying the number of job cuts.

Wells Fargo has cut 700 jobs as part of workforce reductions that could ultimately impact "tens of thousands" of staff, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing people with knowledge of the matter. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring, the heads of large U.S. banks including Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp and others had pledged not to cut any jobs in 2020.

However, as executives prepare for an extended recession and loan losses that come with it, layoffs are back on the table. Goldman Sachs Group Inc said last month it plans to move forward with "a modest number of layoffs".

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson to tell European Council head: time is in short supply for deal, says spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak to European Council President Charles Michel later on Wednesday to deliver his message that Britain will work for a deal but that time is running out before an Oct. 15 deadline, his spokesman ...

Punjab's State Level Talent Search Examination to be held in December 13

The State Level Talent Search Examination Stage-1 will be held on December 13, Punjab school education department announced on Wednesday. The director state council for educational research and training SCERT has prepared a detailed bluepri...

Brexit talks doubt, rising COVID cases dent pound's early gains

Concerns among some investors that the latest Brexit talks were proving less promising than hoped and fears of new COVID-19 restrictions erased some of sterlings early gains on Wednesday.Irelands Foreign Minister Simon Coveney warned that f...

Olympics-Tokyo organisers to save over $280 million with 'simplification' measures

Organisers of the rearranged Tokyo Olympics announced on Wednesday that they will be introducing cost-cutting measures to save 30 billion yen 283 million as they plan for the Games next year. In March, the Japanese government and the Intern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020