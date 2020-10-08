PM Modi to deliver keynote address at Invest India Conference

PM Modi to deliver keynote address at Invest India ConferencePTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 12:36 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 12:27 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the Invest India Conference in Canada via video conferencing on Thursday evening
The forum aims to give the Canadian business community a first-hand perspective of the opportunities to invest in India and showcase India as an investment destination, an official statement said
The conference is expected to witness the participation of representatives from banks and insurance companies, investment funds, companies in sectors like aviation, electronics, and manufacturing, consulting firms, and universities among others, it said.
