Fourth Industrial Revolution presents opportunity to create unprecedented value: Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Thursday that the Fourth Industrial Revolution presents a unique opportunity to create unprecedented value and prosperity for everyone in all spheres of life.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-10-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 16:32 IST
Reliance Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani. Image Credit: ANI

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Thursday that the Fourth Industrial Revolution presents a unique opportunity to create unprecedented value and prosperity for everyone in all spheres of life. "We must invest in building next-generation technology assets. We must root out inefficiencies across the digital physical ecosystem," he said while speaking at the Digital Transformation World Series 2020.

"We must break silos and forge winning partnerships. Only then can we build and sustain a truly digital society. Clearly, exciting times lie ahead for India and Indians." Ambani said the Fourth Industrial Revolution is driven by the convergence of digital and physical technologies like digital connectivity, cloud and edge computing, IoT and smart devices, artificial intelligence, robotics, blockchain, AR/VR and genomics.

The three foundational requirements needed to participate in this revolution are ultra-high-speed connectivity, affordable smart devices and transformational digital applications and solutions. "As we step into the Fourth Industrial Revolution, India has the opportunity not just to catch up with the leaders but to emerge as a global leader itself."

Ambani said Jio wanted to end India's data misery and unleash a digital revolution. "We built a world-class, all-IP, future-proof digital network that delivers the highest speeds and the best coverage across India. While it took 25 years for the Indian telecom industry to build its 2G network, Jio built its 4G network only in three years."

Ambani said the Jio movement shattered the widely held belief that India is not ready to adopt advanced technologies. "Today, I can say with utmost confidence that India will play a leading role in the Fourth Industrial Revolution," he said. (ANI)

