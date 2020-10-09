Left Menu
Hong Kong's Hang Seng ends lower as financials drag

Hong Kong's main Hang Seng index finished lower on Friday, weighed down by financial shares, but it closed nearly 3% up for the week on rising investor hopes for more U.S. stimulus and the prospect of Democratic victories in U.S. elections in November.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 09-10-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 14:27 IST
Hong Kong's Hang Seng ends lower as financials drag
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

Hong Kong's main Hang Seng index finished lower on Friday, weighed down by financial shares, but it closed nearly 3% up for the week on rising investor hopes for more U.S. stimulus and the prospect of Democratic victories in U.S. elections in November. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 74.22 points or 0.31% at 24,119.13, but gained 2.81% for the week. ** The Hang Seng China Enterprises index ticked down 0.07% to 9,617.85, bringing its gains for the week to 2.35% - its biggest weekly rise since early July. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.4%, while the IT sector rose 0.44%, the financial sector ended 0.26% lower and the property sector dipped 0.61%. ** Global investor sentiment, which has been whipsawed by changing expectations of U.S. stimulus moves, recovered after U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said talks with Congress had restarted on targeted fiscal relief. ** That helped MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index to strengthen 0.76% on Friday. Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.12%. ** Adding to the sense of optimism in China, an industry survey showed the recovery in the country's service sector activity extended into a fifth straight month in September, with hiring increasing for a second month in a row. ** A recovery in Chinese domestic travel over an eight-day national holiday period also helped boost sentiment onshore, pushing the Shanghai Composite index up 1.68% and the blue-chip CSI300 index up 2.04%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.713 per U.S. dollar at 08:17 GMT, 1.26% stronger than the previous close of 6.799, and on track for its biggest one-day percentage gain since July 2005.

