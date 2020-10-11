Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gangwar calls for balance between workers and employers at BRICS summit

Speaking during another Session on Reducing poverty through social and economic transformation, Gangwar said the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to eradicate poverty and promote prosperity in a changing world.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 20:25 IST
Gangwar calls for balance between workers and employers at BRICS summit

Union minister Santosh Gangwar has called for suitable global action especially by BRICS towards effecting a balance between labour and employer which will generate growth and create more jobs and greater labour welfare, the Labour Ministry said. Speaking at a BRICS Ministerial on Friday, Gangwar said that safety, health, welfare and improved working conditions are essential for well being of the workers. A healthy workforce, he said, in the country would be more productive and contribute to economic growth. BRICS Labour & Employment Ministers’ Virtual Meeting was held under Russian Presidency to discuss various issues including approaches to creating a safe work culture in BRICS countries, the Labour Ministry said in a statement. Gangwar underlined that the aspects of occupational safety and health measures to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 have also acquired significance. To provide a dynamic and effective framework of occupational safety and health at workplace, Gangwar informed the meet that Parliament of India recently passed the Code on Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions, 2020. This, the minister said, has expanded coverage of legal provisions to all sectors.

Elaborating provisions for safety in new India Legislations including Safety Committees of workers & employers, Gangwar called upon BRICS in framing these mechanisms at various multilateral fora. Speaking during another Session on Reducing poverty through social and economic transformation, Gangwar said the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to eradicate poverty and promote prosperity in a changing world. Gangwar also said that COVID-19 pandemic has brought new challenges for the world at large and stated that our efforts towards combating poverty need to be re-oriented. India, he informed, taken up a number of relief measures under the “Self Reliant India Campaign” to protect the economy from the adverse impact of the Covid-19 crisis. He further said that India is an early achiever in attaining the MDG target for reducing poverty head count ratio and has been sustaining the declining trend as we move towards achieving SDG Goal One to eradicate poverty. Intervening during the Session on ''The future of labour in a digital economy'', Gangwar said that Digitization and technological advancements like artificial intelligence and robotics are rapidly reshaping our life and work. All these changes have a direct effect on the labour market.

Under COVID-19, he said, the world has gone into isolation. In this situation, the minister stressed, digitization offers the opportunity for governments, individuals and businesses to cope with the changing scenario. "With a strong and reliable digital infrastructure and access, India presents an attractive opportunity for global and local businesses and also creates new employment opportunities," Gangwar added.

Referring to digital economy creating new forms of work such as gig work and platform work, he said this has also resulted in new kinds of employment relationships where one worker is engaged with multiple employers thereby bringing complexity in the provision of social protection and other welfare benefits. He informed that the new Indian legislation on Social Security recognizes these emerging forms of work by defining terms like aggregator, gig worker and platform worker, and extend social protection to such workers through a separate Social Security Fund wherein the contribution from aggregators would be deposited.

"While preparing our workforce for the digital economy, he said, we should not lose sight of the Sustainable Development Goal 8 which promotes sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all. Our approach to an inclusive future of work needs to include equal access to labour market, equal pay for equal work, equal participation by all the sections of the society and social protection for all the workers." "We all need to work together in finding feasible and sustainable solutions to the issues and challenges facing the future of the labour force in the digital economy so that we can get the flexible employment opportunities for our workforce without compromising their fundamental rights," he concluded..

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

I knew I could take the match deep and win it: Tewatia

Rahul Tewatia always had self belief that he can take the game deep during tough chases and win it for his team, something he did for the second time in this edition of Indian Premier League. Tewatia helped the Royals eke out a five-wicket ...

Mohammedan Sporting thrash ARA FC 4-1, coach Law gets boot

Mohammedan Sporting put up an improved performance in the I-League Qualifiers crushing ARA FC 4-1 at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Sunday but in a surprising move coach Yan Law was sacked with immediate effect. In the second match of the da...

With no power, Louisiana residents return home to assess Hurricane Delta damage

Louisianans continued storm cleanup on Sunday after Hurricane Delta rolled through the region on Friday, as more returned to survey damage to their homes, having waited out the storm elsewhere.Delta made landfall near the town of Creole in ...

Pak violates ceasefire in three sectors of J-K's Poonch and Rajouri

Pakistani troops on Sunday shelled mortars in three sectors along the Line of Control in Poonch and Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said. The shelling from across the border in Degwar and Khari Karmara sectors ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020