Essel Propack to be renamed as EPL

Packaging service provider Essel Propack Ltd on Monday said it has received regulatory approval for changing its name to EPL

The Registrar of Companies has granted approval in this regard and has also issued a certificate, Essel Propack said in a regulatory filing. “Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra, has approved the Company’s name change from Essel Propack Limited to EPL Limited and issued certificate in this respect dated 9 October 2020, pursuant to applicable provisions of the Companies Act 2013,” the company has said. Earlier, in 2019 American buyout major Blackstone had acquired a controlling stake in Essel Propack from promoter Ashok Goel Trust and others

Essel Propack is one of the largest manufacturers of laminated tubes used mostly by the FMCG and pharma companies. It was earlier controlled by Ashok Goel, who also runs Essel World, the first amusement park in Mumbai, and the younger brother of Subash Chandra, the promoter of the Essel Group. PTI KRH MR