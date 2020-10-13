Left Menu
Development News Edition

E Cape-based CDC extends market offering beyond SA borders

The CDC’s market development programme is aligned with the President’s call to promote the development and economic integration of the continent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 13-10-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 18:42 IST
E Cape-based CDC extends market offering beyond SA borders
“These developments are positive for South Africa and CDC in particular, given the recent establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA),” the CDC said. Image Credit: ANI

The Eastern Cape-based Coega Development Corporation (CDC) has extended its market offering beyond the South African borders into Zimbabwe, Cameroon, Central African Republic (CAR) and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), under the Coega Africa Programme (CAP).

"Through its African Trade and Investment Solutions Strategy, the CDC is championing the country's enterprise for business between South Africa and the rest of the continent," CDC Marketing, Brand and Communication Head, Dr Ayanda Vilakazi, said on Tuesday.

The CDC's market development programme is aligned with the President's call to promote the development and economic integration of the continent.

In Zimbabwe, the CDC is providing consulting services to develop the Norton (Lentsloane) and Eco-soft Special Economic Zones in Harare, privately owned by TD Holdings.

"TD Holdings has an interest in other businesses, which include, amongst others, Energy, Capital, Lunar Global Foods, Sunlands Eco-Estate, and Redwing Agro-City.

"The Sod Turning for the SEZs is planned for November 2020. The focus is on advisory services for the Water Treatment Plant (WTP) in Harare, with an estimated investment value in excess of US $15 million; SEZ and Dry Port (DP) in Norton - Harare, with an estimated investment value of US $336 million (SEZ & DP)," the CDC said.

The CAP further obtained a 20-year concession of logistics bases in Douala in the Central African Republic for the development of a Dry Port for the storage of goods.

The project will commence in April 2021, with an estimated investment value of US $30 million.

The CDC is awaiting confirmation of projects in Cameroon and the DRC.

"These developments are positive for South Africa and CDC in particular, given the recent establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)," the CDC said.

Vilakazi said the CDC is responding to the continental strategy that was set out by the African Union (AU) Agenda 2063 and the New Partnership for Africa's Development.

"The CDC is able to effectively extend its products and services to the rest of the continent due to its 21-year expertise in project managing mega infrastructure projects, especially at the Coega SEZ, as well as on behalf of government clients throughout South Africa.

"The CDC's well-resourced Project Management division boasts highly skilled and competent professionals, who specialise in the Built Environment, including cost engineering," said Vilakazi.

In addition, the CDC has a proven track record in infrastructure development and project management, and it has delivered projects successfully within budget, scope and timeframes.

African Continental Free Trade Area

The CDC has congratulated Trade, Industry and Competition Minister, Ebrahim Patel, for his election as chair of the African Ministers of Trade (AMOT).

AMOT is the ministerial body tasked with finalising negotiations of the terms of preferential trade under the AfCFTA.

The CDC said it supports the Minister's views on prioritising the finalisation of the outstanding work and negotiations required to enable the start of trading under AfCFTA from 1 January 2021.

"The trade deal could eventually include over 50 African countries and their 1.3 billion citizens, making it potentially the largest free trade area in the world. The countries potentially involved in the bloc currently have a combined gross domestic product of $3.4 trillion," the CDC said.

Vilakazi said the CDC is ready to take advantage of these opportunities on the continent.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

‘Deeply saddened’ Tanishq withdraws ad on interfaith love keeping in mind hurt sentiments, staff well-being

A Tanishq ad on interfaith love triggered a furious backlash on social media with some accusing the jewellery brand of promoting love jihad, prompting the company on Tuesday to withdraw the film citing hurt sentiments and the well-being of ...

Humanitarian crisis feared as Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire buckles

Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other on Tuesday of violating a ceasefire agreed three days ago to quell fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, drawing warnings from international groups of a humanitarian crisis in the region.The Russia-broker...

Delhi govt realises Rs 50 lakh taxes in raids on 22 commercial establishments

In a special anti-tax evasion drive, the Delhi governments Trade&#160;and Taxes department raided on 22 commercial establishments and realised over Rs 50 lakh taxes, an official statement said. The departments 22 teams led by assistant comm...

Kerala HC stays CBI probe against Life Mission CEO

In a relief to the LDF government, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed for two months the CBI probe against the CEO of LIFE Mission, a state housing project, over alleged FCRA violations in respect of funds received from a foreign spons...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020