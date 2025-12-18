Left Menu

Nagal and Badosa Propel Eagles to World Tennis League Glory

Sumit Nagal and Paula Badosa led the Eagles to a decisive victory in the World Tennis League. Nagal overcame Dhakshineswar Suresh in a tie-break, while Badosa dominated Marta Kostyuk in women's singles. Badosa and Gael Monfils also secured a mixed doubles win, solidifying the Eagles' advance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-12-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 18:43 IST
In a thrilling display of skill and resilience, Sumit Nagal leveraged his years of experience to edge out Dhakshineswar Suresh in a closely contested tie-break, propelling the Eagles towards a potential World Tennis League final on Thursday.

Despite fierce competition in the initial games, Nagal's strategic play and consistent execution saw him overcome Suresh's powerful serve, ultimately clinching a 7-6 win after a gripping 40-minute battle. Meanwhile, Paula Badosa showcased her prowess, decisively defeating Marta Kostyuk 6-1 in women's singles, setting a formidable pace for the Eagles.

Not resting on their laurels, Badosa partnered with Gael Monfils to outplay Dhakshineswar and Kostyuk in mixed doubles. The duo's cohesive play led to a 6-3 victory, further cementing the Eagles' path to victory. Concluding the day, Monfils and Nagal outclassed Nick Kyrgios and Dhakshineshwar in men's doubles, ensuring a commanding overall win for the Eagles.

