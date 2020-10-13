IPL Scoreboard CSK vs SRH

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, here on Tuesday.

Chennai Super Kings: S Curran b S Sharma 31 F du Plessis c Bairstow b S Sharma 0 S Watson c Pandey b Natarajan 42 A Rayudu c Warner b K Ahmed 41 MS Dhoni c Williamson b Natarajan 21 R Jadeja not out 25 D Barvo b K Ahmed 0 D Chahar not out 2 Extras: (LB-3, WD-2) 5 Total (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 167 Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-35, 3-116, 4-120, 5-152, 6-152

Bowling: S Sharma 4-0-19-2, K Ahmed 4-0-45-2, S Nadeem 4-0-29-0, T Natarajan 4-0-41-2, Rashid Khan 4-0-30-0.