Amazon Great Indian Festival sale event: Top gadget deals and offers

Amazon India is gearing up to kick-off the 'Great Indian Festival' sale event which starts from October 17 with sales starting 24-hours early (October 16) for Prime members.

During the sale event, Amazon customers will get exciting deals and offers across a wide range of categories including smartphones, large appliances and TVs, consumer electronics home and kitchen products, fashion and beauty, grocery and more.

Here are some of the top deals and offers Amazon will be offering to its customers during the Great Indian Festival:

Smartphones and Mobile Accessories

First sale: OnePlus 8T, Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime, OPPO A15, OnePlus Nord Gray Ash

Limited period offers: Amazon pay cashback up to Rs 1,000 on Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Prime, Samsung Galaxy M31

Festive deal of the year: iPhone 11 will be available at only Rs 47,999

Up to Rs 5,000 off on OnePlus 8 series and Rs 3,000 on OnePlus 7T series

A discount of INR 6,500 and 12 months no-Cost EMI on purchase of Samsung Galaxy M51

Samsung M31 Prime Edition will be available starting Rs 16,499

Up to Rs 34,000 less on Samsung flagship smartphones

up to Rs 3,000 off on Redmi Note 9 and up to Rs 3,000 discount on Redmi 9 Prime

Mobile Accessories will be starting as low as Rs 49

Consumer Electronics

Up to Rs 30,000 off on top laptops and up to Rs 35,000 off on gaming laptops; up to Rs 25,000 off on exchange

Truly wireless headphones and soundbars from leading brands starting at just Rs 999 and Rs 3,699, respectively

Noise-canceling headphones and speaker starting at just Rs 5,399 and Rs 625

Flat Rs 17,000 off on Samsung Galaxy watch 46mm LTE

All-in-One color printers starting at just Rs 2,599

High-speed WiFi router for work from home starting at Rs 1,499

Home appliances and TVs

Smart TVs will be priced starting at just Rs 8,999, 4K TVs at just Rs 19,999 and Large screen (50 inches) TVs at Rs 18,999

Side-by-side refrigerators starting Rs 29,999 and double door refrigerators starting Rs 15,990

Fully Automatic Top load washing machines starting Rs 8,499

Dishwashers starting Rs 18,999

Microwaves starting Rs 3,699

Amazon Devices and Alexa Exclusives