Amazon Great Indian Festival sale event: Top gadget deals and offers | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 12:07 IST
Amazon India is gearing up to kick-off the 'Great Indian Festival' sale event which starts from October 17 with sales starting 24-hours early (October 16) for Prime members.
During the sale event, Amazon customers will get exciting deals and offers across a wide range of categories including smartphones, large appliances and TVs, consumer electronics home and kitchen products, fashion and beauty, grocery and more.
Here are some of the top deals and offers Amazon will be offering to its customers during the Great Indian Festival:
Smartphones and Mobile Accessories
- First sale: OnePlus 8T, Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime, OPPO A15, OnePlus Nord Gray Ash
- Limited period offers: Amazon pay cashback up to Rs 1,000 on Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Prime, Samsung Galaxy M31
- Festive deal of the year: iPhone 11 will be available at only Rs 47,999
- Up to Rs 5,000 off on OnePlus 8 series and Rs 3,000 on OnePlus 7T series
- A discount of INR 6,500 and 12 months no-Cost EMI on purchase of Samsung Galaxy M51
- Samsung M31 Prime Edition will be available starting Rs 16,499
- Up to Rs 34,000 less on Samsung flagship smartphones
- up to Rs 3,000 off on Redmi Note 9 and up to Rs 3,000 discount on Redmi 9 Prime
- Mobile Accessories will be starting as low as Rs 49
Consumer Electronics
- Up to Rs 30,000 off on top laptops and up to Rs 35,000 off on gaming laptops; up to Rs 25,000 off on exchange
- Truly wireless headphones and soundbars from leading brands starting at just Rs 999 and Rs 3,699, respectively
- Noise-canceling headphones and speaker starting at just Rs 5,399 and Rs 625
- Flat Rs 17,000 off on Samsung Galaxy watch 46mm LTE
- All-in-One color printers starting at just Rs 2,599
- High-speed WiFi router for work from home starting at Rs 1,499
Home appliances and TVs
- Smart TVs will be priced starting at just Rs 8,999, 4K TVs at just Rs 19,999 and Large screen (50 inches) TVs at Rs 18,999
- Side-by-side refrigerators starting Rs 29,999 and double door refrigerators starting Rs 15,990
- Fully Automatic Top load washing machines starting Rs 8,499
- Dishwashers starting Rs 18,999
- Microwaves starting Rs 3,699
Amazon Devices and Alexa Exclusives
- Flat 65% off on Echo Dot 3rd Generation + Wipro smart bulb
- Amazon Echo (3rd Generation) available at just Rs 6,999 and Echo Plus for Rs 7,499
- Flat Rs 1,250 off on Echo Dot (4th Generation) and get Echo Show 5 for just Rs 5,000
- Get Fire TV Stick (Latest Gen, 2020) for Rs 2,499 and Fire TV Stick Lite for Rs 2,099
