Refined soya oil futures fall on low demand

Refined soya oil prices on Thursday fell by Rs 3.6 to Rs 936 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators reduced holdings amid subdued demand in the spot market

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in October declined by Rs 3.6, or 0.38 percent, to Rs 936 per 10 kg in 13,735 lots

Likewise, refined soya oil contracts for November traded lower by Rs 7.4, or 0.78 percent, at Rs 935.4 or per 10 kg in 36,500 lots. Market analysts said cutting down of positions by participants against ample stocks mainly influenced refined soya oil prices.