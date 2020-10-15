Left Menu
Development News Edition

Corporates and business houses donated Rs 876 crore to national political parties in 2018-19: ADR

"Out of five national parties, the BJP received maximum donations of Rs 698.082 crore from 1,573 corporate donors followed by Congress which received a total contribution of Rs 122.5 crore from 122 corporate donors, and NCP with Rs 11.345 crore from 17 corporate donors," it said. "Out of the total of Rs 876.10 crore donated by the corporate/ business houses to the 5 national parties in FY 2018-19, Rs 20.54 crore was received from the unsegregated category, which includes companies with no details available online or whose nature of work is unclear," the report said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 18:45 IST
Corporates and business houses donated Rs 876 crore to national political parties in 2018-19: ADR

Corporates and business houses donated at least Rs 876 crore to various national political parties in the fiscal year 2018-19 and the BJP was the biggest recipient of such funds, followed by the Congress, a study conducted by poll rights group ADR (Association for Democratic Reforms) showed on Thursday. While the BJP got Rs 698 crore, the Congress came a distant second with a total amount of Rs 122.5 crore, ADR said, citing data made public by the Election Commission of India, to which all parties are required to disclose details about donors and donations above Rs 20,000 in a financial year.

The collective donations totalling Rs 876.10 crore, made by corporates and business houses, accounted for nearly 92 per cent of overall donations received by various national parties during the financial year 2018-19, the report said. "Out of five national parties, the BJP received maximum donations of Rs 698.082 crore from 1,573 corporate donors followed by Congress which received a total contribution of Rs 122.5 crore from 122 corporate donors, and NCP with Rs 11.345 crore from 17 corporate donors," it said.

"Out of the total of Rs 876.10 crore donated by the corporate/ business houses to the 5 national parties in FY 2018-19, Rs 20.54 crore was received from the unsegregated category, which includes companies with no details available online or whose nature of work is unclear," the report said. The report said that a total of 319 donations through which national parties received Rs 31.42 crore do not have address details in the contribution form.

"National parties have received Rs 13.57 crore from 34 donations which do not have PAN details in the contribution form. Rs 13.33 crore or 99.75 per cent of such donations without PAN as well as address details worth Rs 13.364 crore belong to the BJP," the report said. In its recommendations, the ADR said all donors who have donated a minimum of Rs 20,000 as a single or multiple donations should provide their PAN details.

"A total of Rs 13.364 crore was collected by the national parties from 274 corporate donors without obtaining their PAN and address details. Such incomplete contributions reports must be returned to the parties by the ECI, to deter them from providing incomplete information," it said. The report further recommended that corporates should make details of their political contributions available in public domain through their websites (in annual reports or in a dedicated page) for increasing transparency in political financing. "Annual scrutiny of donations reports of National, Regional and unrecognized parties should be initiated by a dedicated department of the CBDT, to discourage donations from shell companies or illegal entities," it said.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • BJP

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Tighter controls could save hundreds of thousands of lives across Europe before February, the World Health Organization said, as the continent battles an exponential surge in COVID-19 cases. With new infections hitting about 100,000 daily, ...

Vaiko, PMK oppose Tamil star reprising Muttiah Muralitharan in biopic

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi is facing opposition over him signing up to play the lead role in the Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan biopic 800 with some political parties in Tamil Nadu on Thursday alleging that the sports star was ...

Women start-up summit to be held in Kerala on Oct 31

The Kerala Startup Mission KSUM will soon be hosting a summit to encourage women professionals to set up businesses, augmenting an inclusive entrepreneurship ecosystem in the state. The Women Startup Summit 2020 to be held on October 31 wil...

Senate Judiciary sets Oct. 22 vote on Barrett's nomination

The Senate Judiciary Committee convened on Thursday set an October 22 vote on Amy Coney Barretts Supreme Court nomination as Republicans race to confirm President Donald Trumps pick before the November 3 election. The session is without Bar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020