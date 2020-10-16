Left Menu
Development News Edition

German 10-year yields set for biggest weekly drop since August

Germany's 10-year bond yield was set for its biggest weekly drop since August, while the broader market stabilised on Friday after measures to curb the growing number of coronavirus infections in Europe hit risk assets a day earlier.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-10-2020 13:01 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 12:57 IST
German 10-year yields set for biggest weekly drop since August
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Germany's 10-year bond yield was set for its biggest weekly drop since August, while the broader market stabilised on Friday after measures to curb the growing number of coronavirus infections in Europe hit risk assets a day earlier. A growing number of European countries imposed new measures to curb a second wave of the coronavirus this week. That pushed safe-haven German bond yields to their lowest since mid-March, when markets panicked as the pandemic first spread globally, and put an end to a rally that had pushed Italian bond yields to record lows.

German 10-year yields were set for their biggest weekly drop since the week ending Aug 21, down 7 basis points this week. "The excess liquidity continue to support the bond market for the rest of the year, and with the possibility of a break-down in the Brexit negotiation, rising infections etc., then the safe haven buying could continue short-term," Jens Peter Sorensen, chief analyst at Danske Bank told clients.

But markets were much more stable on Friday, with Germany's 10-year yield unchanged at -0.61% in early trade. U.S. President Donald Trump's willingness to raise his offer for a coronavirus relief package to get a deal with the House of Representatives helped risk sentiment during U.S. trading on Thursday.

The sell-off in Southern European bonds led by Italy also came to a halt on Friday, with Italy's 10-year yield down 2 basis points to -0.68%. The risk premium Italy pays for 10-year debt on top of Germany was at 129 basis points in early trade, down from two-week highs at 136 basis points hit on Thursday.

Analysts expect Thursday's sell-off to be temporary, given that the bond rally that pushed Italian borrowing costs to record lows until just a day earlier was due to investors pricing in additional stimulus from the European Central Bank by the end of the year - of which Italy would be a leading beneficiary. "We do not expect yesterday's widening to gain momentum, precisely because of these technical supportive factors," UniCredit analysts said in a client note.

It is a fairly data-light day in Europe on Friday, with the final September inflation reading for the euro zone due at 0900 GMT.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Audi eyes first-time luxury car buyers, launches SUV Q2 starting at Rs 34.99 lakh

German auto major Audi is banking on entry-level luxury car segment to widen its customer base to enhance its overall sales as it gradually recovers from the impact of coronavirus in India, according a senior company official. Audi India on...

China's blue-chip stocks post third weekly gains on upbeat data, policy support

China stocks were little changed on Friday but posted a weekly gain, buoyed by fresh policy support and upbeat data that pointed to an economic recovery from the COVID-19 fallout. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.2 to 4,791.68, while the ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. French Open champ Swiatek adjusting to celebrity statusFrench Open champion Iga Swiatek says she is trying to adjust to her new celebrity status after becoming the first Polish player to...

Britain's John Lewis to increase digital focus and diversify

British retailer the John Lewis Partnership will accelerate the expansion of its online business, diversify beyond retail and seek more partnerships as it aims to recover profitability, it said on Friday.Detailing a five-year plan to grow t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020