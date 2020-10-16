Left Menu
Development News Edition

GRAPHIC-Strong retail sales boost optimism before U.S. election, but it may be short lived

Without a vaccine or effective treatment, many consumers also hesitate to head out to stores or restaurants where they may be exposed to the virus. On the one hand, the retail report showed that overall retail spending is now above pre-pandemic levels. Job growth is also slowing and the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits reached a two-month high last week.

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 22:30 IST
GRAPHIC-Strong retail sales boost optimism before U.S. election, but it may be short lived

In an ordinary presidential election, Friday's retail sales report would have been a dream for an incumbent like Republican President Donald Trump. Headline sales topped expectations by a wide margin and spending was up from August in all but one of the major categories.

Still, this is no ordinary election. Despite the gains seen in September, spending in key sectors that suffered massive job losses during the pandemic, such as restaurants and clothing stores, remain deeply below last year's levels. The report from the Commerce Department offered a reminder that millions of Americans are still out of work, leaving them with less money to spend on dinners out or new outfits. Without a vaccine or effective treatment, many consumers also hesitate to head out to stores or restaurants where they may be exposed to the virus.

On the one hand, the retail report showed that overall retail spending is now above pre-pandemic levels. That is a sign that some people may have spent the $300 supplement the federal government temporarily added to unemployment benefits. Other people may have boosted spending after being called back to work. If more people continue to see their finances improve, that could bode well for the economy and for the overall outlook people carry when they vote in the Nov. 3 election.

But some economists are also questioning whether the increase in spending seen in September will continue with virus infections rising, job growth stalling and government aid fading. Enhanced unemployment benefits and direct cash payments distributed as part of the CARES Act made it possible for jobless Americans to boost spending and pad their savings. But much of those savings were spent in August after the supplement to unemployment benefits expired, according to a study released Friday by the JPMorgan Chase Institute.

The White House and Congress have yet to reach a deal on another package. Job growth is also slowing and the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits reached a two-month high last week. "The progress we've made, which has been better than expected, may be slowing," said John Briggs, head of strategy for the Americas at NatWest Markets. "I don’t know how much it hurts Trump’s chances, but I don’t see how it can help him."

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be a ‘badlapur’? Video show Dimpy with a knife

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

French police shoot dead man who slit teacher's throat

French police on Friday shot dead a man who minutes earlier had killed a middle school teacher by slitting his throat in the street in a suburb of Paris, police said on Friday.The teacher had shown pupils in his class cartoons of the Prophe...

SCOREBOARD

Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma c Karthik b Shivam Mavi 35 Quinton de Kock not out 78 Suryakumar Yadav b Chakravarthy 10 Hardik Pandya not out 21 Extras lb-5 5 Total 149 for 2 in 16.5 overs Fall of wickets 94-1, 111-2 Bowling Chris Green 2.5-0-...

Delhi riots: Court takes cognisance of 2 chargesheets against Tahir Hussain, 2 against school owner

A Delhi court on Friday took cognisance of four chargesheets, two against the owner of a private school and two against former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, in cases related to the communal violence in north east Delhi in February. Chief Me...

Passenger nabbed at Trilokpuri Metro Station with 8 live rounds of 8mm calibre

A passenger was nabbed by the Central Industrial Security Force at the Trilokpuri Metro Station in Delhi on Friday with eight live rounds of 8mm caliber during baggage screening. As per a statement, the 32-year-old man, later identified as ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020