Left Menu
Development News Edition

Provisions for potential loan stress result in Federal Bank Q2 PAT declining 26 pc

Setting aside money for potential loan losses in the pandemic resulted in South-based Federal Bank on Friday reporting a 26 per cent decline in its September quarter net profit at Rs 307.62 crore. This has resulted in the overall provisions zooming to Rs 592 crore from Rs 251 crore in the year-ago period, Srinivasan said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-10-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 23:07 IST
Provisions for potential loan stress result in Federal Bank Q2 PAT declining 26 pc

Setting aside money for potential loan losses in the pandemic resulted in South-based Federal Bank on Friday reporting a 26 per cent decline in its September quarter net profit at Rs 307.62 crore. The management of the private sector bank, however, said that from an operational profit perspective, it has been the best quarter ever with a bottomline of over Rs 1,000 crore. Its Managing Director and CEO Shyam Srinivasan said the bank fears up to 3 per cent of its Rs 1.25 lakh crore book to apply for restructuring and has decided to make provisions in advance. Provisions of over Rs 350 crore were made for the Rs 3,500 crore of assets, which now sit as standard assets on the book but are likely to be restructured, its Executive Director Ashutosh Khajuria told reporters. He added that the bank has made provisions at the RBI-prescribed rate of 10 per cent for all the restructured assets even before they get recast. If the loans do not get recast, it will result in a write-back of the money set aside right now, he said. Srinivasan said the overall slippages came in at only Rs 3 crore, but if not for the moratorium and the related dispensations, the same would have been Rs 237 crore. The bank has set aside provisions of 15 per cent on these Rs 237 crore of loans even though they are currently recognised as standard assets, he said. This has resulted in the overall provisions zooming to Rs 592 crore from Rs 251 crore in the year-ago period, Srinivasan said. The stock of gross non-performing assets (NPA) has slid down to 2.84 per cent as of September 2020, from 3.07 per cent in the year ago period. The bank’s core net interest income grew 23 per cent to Rs 1,380 crore on a 6 per cent growth in loans and net interest margins was stable at 3.13 per cent. Srinivasan said the bank's focus on gold loans has helped deliver a 50 per cent growth in the category and it is distributing loans at 80-85 per cent loan to value. The demand on corporate loans is modest and the bank is also not keen to lend in this category, he said, adding that companies which can borrow at cheaper costs are going to other alternatives beyond the banking system. Other income stood at Rs 509 crore as against Rs 421 crore in the year-ago period, as economic activity resumed. Its overall capital adequacy stood at 14.64 per cent as of September, and Srinivasan said there is no immediate plan to raise money. He said there may be a need for funds towards the end of the fiscal or early next fiscal and the bank will take an appropriate call then. Its request to increase stake in life insurance venture IDBI Federal Life by a possible 4 per cent is pending before the RBI, even as IDBI Bank has exited the venture, Srinivasan said. The Federal Bank scrip closed 0.97 per cent up at Rs 52.25 a piece on the BSE as against gains of 0.64 per cent on the benchmark on Friday.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be a ‘badlapur’? Video show Dimpy with a knife

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

French police shoot dead man who slit teacher's throat

French police on Friday shot dead a man who minutes earlier had killed a middle school teacher by slitting his throat in the street in a suburb of Paris, police said on Friday.The teacher had shown pupils in his class cartoons of the Prophe...

SCOREBOARD

Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma c Karthik b Shivam Mavi 35 Quinton de Kock not out 78 Suryakumar Yadav b Chakravarthy 10 Hardik Pandya not out 21 Extras lb-5 5 Total 149 for 2 in 16.5 overs Fall of wickets 94-1, 111-2 Bowling Chris Green 2.5-0-...

Delhi riots: Court takes cognisance of 2 chargesheets against Tahir Hussain, 2 against school owner

A Delhi court on Friday took cognisance of four chargesheets, two against the owner of a private school and two against former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, in cases related to the communal violence in north east Delhi in February. Chief Me...

Passenger nabbed at Trilokpuri Metro Station with 8 live rounds of 8mm calibre

A passenger was nabbed by the Central Industrial Security Force at the Trilokpuri Metro Station in Delhi on Friday with eight live rounds of 8mm caliber during baggage screening. As per a statement, the 32-year-old man, later identified as ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020