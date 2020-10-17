Left Menu
MCX invites bids for augmentation of commodity derivatives platform

Mumbai, Oct 17 (PTI) The Multi Commodity Exchange of India is planning to implement a new advanced Commodity Derivatives Platform (CDP) for its trading and clearing related services For this purpose, MCX has invited proposals from interested bidders for supply, installation, implementation, training and support among others, of the derivatives platform, MCX said in a circular on Friday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-10-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 16:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit:

For this purpose, MCX has invited proposals from interested bidders for supply, installation, implementation, training and support among others, of the derivatives platform, MCX said in a circular on Friday. The details and the request for proposal (RFP) documents would be available from Saturday on the exchange website in the procurement section. The eligible bidders desirous of taking up the project for supply of above solutions are invited to submit their techno-commercial and financial proposals as given in the RFP, the circular said

Last date for submission of proposals is November 20, the circular added.

