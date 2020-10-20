Left Menu
Development News Edition

ONGC, IOC raise Rs 3,140 cr in debt

In separate regulatory filings, the two firms said they raised the debt through non-convertible debentures (NCDs). IOC said it raised Rs 2,000 crore on a private placement basis.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 18:33 IST
ONGC, IOC raise Rs 3,140 cr in debt

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) and Indian Oil Corp (IOC) have raised Rs 3,140 crore in debt to meet business expenses. In separate regulatory filings, the two firms said they raised the debt through non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

IOC said it raised Rs 2,000 crore on a private placement basis. "The funds raised through this issue will be utilized for, inter alia, refinancing of existing borrowing and/or funding of capital expenditure of the company, including recoupment of expenditure already incurred and/or for any other purpose in the ordinary course of business of the issuer," IOC said.

Separately, ONGC said it raised Rs 1,140 crore through a 3-year debenture issue on a private placement basis at an interest rate of 4.64 per cent per annum payable annually..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Court dismisses bail plea of scribe Rajeev Sharma in espionage case

New Delhi, Oct 20 PTI&#160;A Delhi court has dimissed the bail application of freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma, arrested in an espionage case under the Official Secrets Act. Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana&#160;denied the relief...

CBI takes over investigation from Lucknow police into allegations of TRP manipulation after registering FIR: Officials.

CBI takes over investigation from Lucknow police into allegations of TRP manipulation after registering FIR Officials....

IRDAI sets up panel to examine need for standard cyber liability insurance product

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India Irdai has set up a panel to explore possibility of a basic standard product structure to provide insurance cover for individuals and establishments to manage their cyber risks. The...

Russian defence ministry rejects 'unacceptable' proposal to cut military staff

Russias Defence Ministry on Tuesday said it had rejected a string of unacceptable austerity measures proposed by the Finance Ministry that would cut some 100,000 troops. In a proposal submitted to the countrys security council this month, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020