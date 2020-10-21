Cosmoprof India to be rescheduled in 2021

Signature Event by Cosmoprof India - a unique combination of physical and virtual Expo - to be held on 22-23 February 2021 MUMBAI, India, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmoprof India, the event of the Cosmoprof network, dedicated to the beauty and cosmetics market, has been postponed. The show will now be held in a hybrid format called 'Signature Event by Cosmoprof India' - a unique combination of physical and virtual expo, on 22-23 February 2021 at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai, creating a niche business networking platform for the industry where both domestic and international Industry players can attend and interact. This expo will reinforce the Industry together reviving their existing connections and creating new ones, wrecking the void that has been created under the onslaught of COVID-19. The flagship edition will take place in the second half of 2021. BolognaFiere and Informa Markets, organisers of the event, jointly decided to reschedule the second edition of Cosmoprof India, in order to guarantee attendees a high-level and safe business experience. The announcement comes soon after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Govt of India, has started to allow B2B exhibitions to take place with due SOP. Ever since the lockdown started, the organisers of the Cosmoprof India have been in constant discussions with key industry stakeholders, partners and the local government to stay abreast of the challenges and complexities in the face of disruption due to COVID-19.

Organising the Signature Event in February will allow more time for normality and confidence to return to the market and provide all-round better conditions for exhibitors and visitors to engage. The tradeshow will also be organised in accordance with the organisers' health and safety standards. The detailed set of enhanced measures will provide the highest levels of hygiene and safety at the event, providing everyone with the reassurance and confidence that they are participating in a safe and controlled environment. "The evolution of the pandemic in the country and the travel restrictions still in force worldwide have prompted us to reschedule Cosmoprof India, postponing the appointment with local operators and players to 2021," said Gianpiero Calzolari, President of BolognaFiere, adding, "Our goal is to guarantee to the cosmetic industry joining us in Mumbai the quality and professionalism that have distinguished the Cosmoprof brand all over the world for over 50 years." According to Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, "India is a large, heterogenous market for the beauty and cosmetics sector with varied dynamics, while catering to different segments. The size of the market has propelled its beauty and wellness market which was growing at a CAGR of around 18%. The pandemic and the subsequent lockdown had impacted the sector significantly with a revenue loss projected between 30-35 % and we believe our timely signature edition will aid in placing the industry back on track." "An analysis of beauty trends reveals that there will be a preference for quality products based on the principles of ethical practices, wellness, as well as formulations made of toxic-free, safe and organic ingredients. Our show will focus on trends, personal care formulation challenges, innovations and opportunities around creating new products to fortify the sector. It will be the perfect platform for beauty & personal care companies and professionals wishing to reinforce their business relationships with partners and to have greater visibility among stakeholders and new players," he added.

About BolognaFiere Group (www.bolognafiere.it) BolognaFiere Group is the world's leading trade show organiser in cosmetics, fashion, architecture, building, art and culture, and boasts one of the most advanced exhibition centres in the world. BolognaFiere Group manages three exhibition centres (Bologna, Modena, and Ferrara) with an exhibition portfolio of over 80 events in Italy and abroad. BolognaFiere Group consists of several companies that offer an extensive range of event services and provide companies with all of the specialised services and promotional activities needed to successfully participate in its exhibitions. About BolognaFiere Cosmoprof (www.cosmoprof.com) BolognaFiere Cosmoprof is the group organizing Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, as part of BolognaFiere Group. Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna is the most important meeting point in the world for beauty professionals, established in 1967 and held in Bologna, Italy. For the 2019 edition, Cosmoprof registered more than 265.000 attendees from 150 countries in the world, with an increase by 10% of foreign professionals, and 3,033 exhibitors from 70 countries. The Cosmoprof platform extends throughout the entire world, with its events in Bologna, Las Vegas, Mumbai, and Hong Kong, China (with Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, Cosmoprof North America, Cosmoprof India, and Cosmoprof Asia). Recently the fifth exhibition of the network has been announced: Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN, in Thailand, will focus on the cosmetic industry in South-East Asia. The Cosmoprof platform will reinforce its influence in Europe, thanks to the acquisition of the German group Health and Beauty, in South America, thanks to the collaboration with Beauty Fair -Feira Internacional De Beleza Profissional, and in Asia.

About Informa Markets Informa Markets Beauty has an extensive network powered by B2B events across 11 cities in Asia (Bangkok, Chengdu, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Mumbai, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tokyo), the world's fastest growing markets. By further expanding its strength, the Beauty Portfolio now includes a new B2B event in Miami 2021 serving the East Coast and USA, South America and Caribbean Islands regions. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com. About Informa Markets and our business in India Informa Markets is owned by Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Informa Markets in India (formerly UBM India) is India's leading exhibition organizer, dedicated to help specialist markets and customer communities, domestically and around the world to trade, innovate and grow through exhibitions, digital content & services, and conferences & seminars. Every year, we hosts over 25 large scale exhibitions, 40 conferences, along with industry awards and trainings across the country; thereby enabling trade across multiple industry verticals. In India, Informa Markets has offices across Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore and Chennai.