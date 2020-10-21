Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for cholesterol lowering drug

In a regulatory filing, Alembic Pharma said "it has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Fenofibrate capsules USP in the strengths of 67 mg, 134 mg and 200 mg.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 11:47 IST
Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for cholesterol lowering drug
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Drug firm Alembic Pharma on Wednesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for Fenofibrate capsules, which reduces cholesterol and triglycerides in blood. The approved product is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product Tricor Micronized Capsules of AbbVie Inc. In a regulatory filing, Alembic Pharma said "it has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Fenofibrate capsules USP in the strengths of 67 mg, 134 mg and 200 mg. Fenofibrate capsules are indicated as adjunctive therapy to diet for the reduction of LDL-C, Total-C, Triglycerides and Apo B in adult patients with primary hypercholesterolemia or mixed dyslipideniia.

Quoting IQVIA, Alembic Pharma said Fenofibrate capsules USP, 67 mg, 134 mg and 200 mg have an estimated market size of USD 17 million for 12 months ending June 2020. Alembic Pharma has a cumulative total of 133 ANDA approvals (115 final approvals and 18 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pandemic relief talks inch ahead but McConnell is resistant

Negotiations on a huge COVID-19 relief bill have taken a modest step forward, though time is running out and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, President Donald Trumps most powerful Senate ally, is pressing the White House not to move ...

Filipinos allowed to take tourist trips abroad

The Philippines has lifted a ban on non-essential foreign trips by Filipinos, but the immigration bureau says the move did not immediately spark large numbers of departures for tourism and leisure. The government has gradually eased restric...

Thackeray pays tributes to cops who died in line of duty

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Wednesday paid tributes to policemen who laidtheir lives for the country while discharging their dutiesMarking the Police Commemoration Day, Thackeray paidrespects at the police headquarters in ...

Study finds critically ill infants given blood transfusion before surgery have poorer outcomes

Critically ill newborns who receive blood transfusions prior to surgery had about a 50 increased rate of complications or death than those who did not receive transfusions, according to a new study. The new study by Nemours Childrens Health...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020