Left Menu
Development News Edition

I-T refunds worth over Rs 1.25 lakh cr issued in FY21 to 38.23 lakh taxpayers till Oct 20

The Income Tax department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds worth over Rs 1.25 lakh crore to over 38 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal. Income tax refunds of Rs. 33,870 crore & corporate tax refunds of Rs. 91,599 crore have been issued during the said period," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a tweet.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 21:48 IST
I-T refunds worth over Rs 1.25 lakh cr issued in FY21 to 38.23 lakh taxpayers till Oct 20

The Income Tax department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds worth over Rs 1.25 lakh crore to over 38 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal. This include personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to Rs 33,870 crore and corporate tax refunds amounting to Rs 91,599 crore during this period.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,25,470 crore to more than 38.23 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2020 to 20th October, 2020. Income tax refunds of Rs. 33,870 crore & corporate tax refunds of Rs. 91,599 crore have been issued during the said period," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a tweet. The government has emphasised on providing tax related services without any hassles during the COVID-19 pandemic, and accordingly has been clearing up pending tax refunds.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Rs

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's active Covid-19 cases below 7.5 lakh mark for 2nd day in a row

With a spike of 54,044 new COVID-19 cases and 717 deaths in the last 24 hours, Indias COVID-19 count crossed the 76-lakh mark and reached 76,51,108 on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW. As per the MoHFW...

Zee Group in restructuring mode, ropes in Rahul Johri to head content, revenue divisions

Private broadcaster Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd ZEEL, which has been facing cash flow issues for over a year, on Wednesday unveiled a major strategic restructuring involving its key talent and integrated various business and content v...

Canada's opposition New Democrats to back Liberal government, head off snap election -Radio-Canada

Canadas opposition New Democrats will vote to back Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus government in a confidence vote later on Wednesday, preventing a snap election, Radio-Canada reported.A Radio-Canada reporter said on Twitter the bureau had c...

MERC begins hearing on Mumbai power outage, may pass directions soon

The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission MERC on Wednesday began hearing into last weeks power outage in the financial capital which lasted for up to 14 hours in some parts. A bench of senior member Mukesh Khullar and member legal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020