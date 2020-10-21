Left Menu
Development News Edition

FTSE 100 slides as stronger pound, lockdown worries weigh

London's FTSE 100 slipped to a near one-month low on Wednesday as the pound jumped on hopes Brexit talks were set to resume, while investors remained concerned over prospects of more coronavirus restrictions in England. The export-heavy FTSE 100 index closed 1.9% lower, dragged down by travel and leisure, pharmaceutical industrial and financial stocks.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 22:09 IST
FTSE 100 slides as stronger pound, lockdown worries weigh

London's FTSE 100 slipped to a near one-month low on Wednesday as the pound jumped on hopes Brexit talks were set to resume, while investors remained concerned over prospects of more coronavirus restrictions in England.

The export-heavy FTSE 100 index closed 1.9% lower, dragged down by travel and leisure, pharmaceutical industrial and financial stocks. The domestically-focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index lost 0.8%, with gold miner Centamin Plc tumbling 19.2% to the bottom of index after cutting its 2020 production forecast.

New tiered restrictions in parts of England due to a resurgence in novel coronavirus cases and an impasse over a Brexit trade deal have pressured UK markets this week, with data also signalling a slowing domestic recovery. South Yorkshire will join Liverpool and Lancashire in the highest tier with the same measures to be imposed in Manchester as talks stalled for a support package with local leaders.

"The underlying fear for the markets at the moment is that the UK probably gets to a point where you've amended restrictions in so many regions that perhaps the next step would be a national lockdown," said Connor Campbell, financial analyst at Spreadex. The blue-chip index also underperformed as sterling soared to a six week-high on reports that Brexit talks were expected to resume again, after the United Kingdom walked away from the negotiations last week.

"There are hopes that a deal should materialise in mid-November, though it needs to be taken with a significant pinch of salt as we've been in this position countless times now." said Campbell. Official figures meanwhile showed UK public debt jumped to its highest since 1960 in the first half of the year, while annual consumer price inflation climbed to 0.5% in September.

In company news, Metro Bank Plc rose 2.5% after the lender reported a 2% increase in lending for the third quarter.

Also Read: Britain eyeing 10 centres for post-Brexit customs checks

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Newly discovered hull damage not to blame for 1994 ferry disaster, report says

An Estonian ferry disaster that killed 852 people in 1994 was probably not caused by hull damage to the vessel that was first revealed in a documentary this year, experts concluded after a preliminary investigation of the video footage. The...

Rajan cautions against import substitution

Former Reserve Bank governor Raghuram Rajan on Wednesday cautioned against import substitution under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative of the government, saying the country has gone down this route earlier but could not succeed. If the ...

Shah speaks to Sonowal about the situation along Assam-Mizoram border

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday and took stock of the recent situation along the Assam-Mizoram border following the October 17 clash in which several persons were injured, a CMO spok...

Monsanto loses final appeal over French farmer's weedkiller accident

Bayers Monsanto division on Wednesday lost a final appeal in a long-running French legal battle in which the crop chemical maker has been held liable for the accidental inhalation of a weedkiller by a crop farmer. Monsanto had been trying t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020