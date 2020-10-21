Left Menu
Development News Edition

IFSCA prescribes regulatory framework for REITs, InvITs in IFSC

The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) on Wednesday prescribed the regulatory framework for Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) in IFSC.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 22:47 IST
IFSCA prescribes regulatory framework for REITs, InvITs in IFSC

The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) on Wednesday prescribed the regulatory framework for Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) in IFSC. "IFSCA has permitted global participants i.e. REITs and InvITs incorporated in FATF compliant jurisdictions to list on the stock exchanges in GIFT IFSC. Additionally, InvITs have been permitted to raise funds through private placements also," an official statement said.

The REITs and InvITs registered in International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) have been permitted to invest in real estate assets and infrastructure projects respectively in IFSC, India and other foreign jurisdictions, which is in line with the framework provided in the global financial centres, it said. Additionally, it said, the REITs and InvITs that are already listed in any of the permissible jurisdictions other than IFSC (currently US, Japan, South Korea, UK excluding British Overseas Territories, France, Germany, Canada and India) or India have been permitted to list and trade on the recognised stock exchanges in IFSC, subject to compliance with their respective laws of home jurisdiction.

The listing of REITs and InvITs in IFSC shall be in accordance with the requirements of the stock exchanges in IFSC, it said, adding, the entities in IFSC can participate and benefit from the growth of real estate and infrastructure sector in international jurisdictions. The IFSCA was established on April 27 this year with head office in Gandhinagar with an objective to develop the financial products and services in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City International Financial Services Centre (GIFT IFSC). In December 2019, Parliament passed a Bill to set up a unified authority for regulating all financial activities at the IFSCs in the country.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

Nokia, Telia Company sign five-year deal to deploy 5G in Finland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP to mark Accession Day with gusto on October 26, says party's J&K unit chief

The BJP will celebrate the Accession Day on October 26 across Jammu and Kashmir in a spectacular and grand way, the partys JK president Ravinder Raina said on Wednesday. Raina, who addressed a meeting of the partys district presidents and d...

Urusa Rana appointed as VP of Women's Congress (central zone)

The UP Congress on Wednesday appointed Urusa Rana, daughter of Urdu poet Munnawar Rana, as the vice-president of its Womens Congress central zone. An UP Congress spokesperson on Wednesday said that Urusa Rana was inducted into the party and...

Motor racing-Szafnauer defends team after Stroll's COVID positive

The Racing Point Formula One team defended their actions on Wednesday after Canadian driver Lance Stroll revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 following the Eifel Grand Prix but was now clear to race in Portugal this weekend.Stroll, whos...

FACTBOX-State of same-sex unions globally as Pope Francis gives backing

Pope Francis endorsed civil unions for same-sex couples in a new film released on Wednesday, intensifying the global debate around gay and lesbian relationships, which have no legal recognition in most countries. The leader of the Catholic ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020