Left Menu
Development News Edition

FTSE 100 slips as British Airways, virus concerns weigh

The FTSE 100 retreated on Thursday after British Airways-owner IAG posted a quarterly loss, while investors looked to a parliament address later in the day by Finance Minister Rishi Sunak on the economic outlook.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2020 12:47 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 12:47 IST
FTSE 100 slips as British Airways, virus concerns weigh

The FTSE 100 retreated on Thursday after British Airways-owner IAG posted a quarterly loss, while investors looked to a parliament address later in the day by Finance Minister Rishi Sunak on the economic outlook. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.8%, with IAG sliding 5% as the airline group further downgraded its capacity outlook for the rest of the year due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

The domestically-focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index lost 0.4%, dragged by declines in real estate and industrial stocks. Sunak is expected to unveil additional measures to help struggling firms, media reports said, as he faces growing pressure to offer more support to businesses and workers hit by tightening COVID-19 lockdown rules.

Unilever rose 0.8% after it reported a stronger-than-expected return to sales growth in the third quarter, led by emerging markets where it generates the bulk of its revenue.

Also Read: Rishi Sunak unveils 'Job Support' boost to cover COVID-hit wages

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesian activists push for full probe into Papua pastor shooting

Indonesian activists called on Thursday for deeper investigation into the killing of a Papuan pastor, a day after a top security official said a government fact-finding mission had found signs of possible involvement by state forces.Indones...

FOREX-Dollar steadies above 7-week lows as markets await clarity on US stimulus

The dollar was steady above seven-week lows on Thursday, gaining some respite as hopes of a fiscal package in the United States ahead of the November elections crumbled once again. Progress towards a U.S. stimulus deal has boosted sentiment...

Ashok Leyland launches ICV trucks under Boss range with BS-VI powertrains

Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland on Thursday said it has launched BS-VI compliant Boss LE and LX trucks with price starting at Rs 18 lakh ex-showroom Delhi. These two vehicles will address the 11.1 tonne to 14.05-tonne gross vehicle w...

TN a favourite destination of foreign investors, says CM; unveils 'jallikattu' statue

Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday said Tamil Nadu has attracted Rs 40,718 crore investments despite the coronavirus pandemic and stood first in the nation in attracting fresh investments in 2020. Palaniswami said for a slew of foreig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020