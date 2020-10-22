Left Menu
TN a favourite destination of foreign investors, says CM; unveils 'jallikattu' statue

Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday said Tamil Nadu has attracted Rs 40,718 crore investments despite the coronavirus pandemic and stood first in the nation in attracting fresh investments in 2020.

PTI | Pudukottai | Updated: 22-10-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 13:56 IST
Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday said Tamil Nadu has attracted Rs 40,718 crore investments despite the coronavirus pandemic and stood first in the nation in attracting fresh investments in 2020. Palaniswami said for a slew of foreign investors, Tamil Nadu has been a favorite destination for making investments.

"Tamil Nadu is also the forerunner among industrialized states," he said here inaugurating a new facility of a diversified conglomerate that includes branded, packaged food business. Successfully, two editions of Global Investors Meet have been held by the government and foreign visits were made to bring investments, he said adding, "Amma's government has attracted substantial foreign investments." Even during the present coronavirus pandemic, 55 pacts have been inked with companies envisaging Rs 40,000 crore plus investments, and this is set to open up job opportunities for 74,212 people, he said.

"I am happy to say that through such investments, Tamil Nadu has achieved the first place in the country in attracting new investments in 2020," he said. At Viralimalai, the Chief Minister unveiled a statue depicting bull-taming sport 'jallikattu' in which a man was shown successfully dominating a bull.

Earlier, when Palaniswami arrived at the Tiruchirappalli airport from Chennai, he was given a rousing reception and he reached here, a distance of about 60km, by road. Industries Minister M C Sampath, Food Minister R Kamaraj, and Health Minister C Vijayabaskar participated.

After a gap of nine days, following the death of his mother on October 13, Palaniswami today resumed his official tour to districts.

