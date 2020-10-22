Left Menu
Development News Edition

VFS Global wins contract to provide visa, passport services for India in US

Outsourcing and technology services company VFS Global on Thursday said it has been awarded contract by the external affairs ministry to manage services related to visa, OCI, passport, renunciation of Indian citizenship and Global Entry Programme (GEP) verification for India across six cities in the US.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-10-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 17:30 IST
VFS Global wins contract to provide visa, passport services for India in US

Outsourcing and technology services company VFS Global on Thursday said it has been awarded contract by the external affairs ministry to manage services related to visa, OCI, passport, renunciation of Indian citizenship and Global Entry Programme (GEP) verification for India across six cities in the US. These six cities in the US include Washington DC, New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Atlanta, and Houston, according to a statement.

In these cities, VFS Global will provide the following services for Indian or US citizens, and for third-country nationals, from November, it said. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, India visa services remain suspended at present, it added.

The restart date for visa services will be announced according to directives of the Embassy of India in the US. The centres will be equipped with facilities aimed at providing an easily accessible and a superior application experience for customers and will make the application process more convenient for travellers, VFS Global said.

These services are expected to benefit the over 4 million-strong Indian diaspora community in the US, as well as customers who apply for India visas from the US. The United States is the 12th country in which VFS Global will provide passport, visa and consular services for India's Ministry of External Affairs.

Currently, VFS Global manages 44 passport and visa application centres for the government in 11 countries, including in Australia, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand and the UK. "We are delighted to have been chosen to offer these vital passport and consular services across the United States and are committed to providing a superior experience for each and every one of our customers here, in line with our service standards globally," Vinay Malhotra, regional group chief operating officer (South Asia, Middle East and North Africa and Americas) at VFS Global, said.

He added that as a company that has its origins in Mumbai, where the firm's first centre was set up about two decades ago, it is a matter of immense pride to be given the opportunity to serve our customers right across the US. VFS Global is the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide.

It provides passport and consular services to 10 governments through 95 application centres in 30 countries worldwide..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Five including minor nabbed for raping woman in MP village

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped by five persons, including a minor, over a period of two days at a village under Petlavad police station area in Madhya Pradeshs Jhabua district, police said on Thursday. Based on a complaint lodged b...

UK's Sunak stumps up more cash for COVID-hit businesses

British finance minister Rishi Sunak was forced to offer billions of pounds more of financial help on Thursday to businesses grappling with a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic, which looks increasingly likely to derail the economic recovery.Sunak...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

The United States is likely to have enough safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines available to inoculate the most vulnerable Americans by the end of 2020, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Wednesday. The U.S. government is...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Britains new polar ship, the Sir David Attenborough, set for sea trialsBritains new polar ship, the Sir David Attenborough, will leave for sea trials on Wednesday to be put through its p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020