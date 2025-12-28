Congress Unites to Preserve Democratic Rights Amidst BJP Centralization Allegations

On Sunday, K Raju, the Congress in-charge for Jharkhand, accused the ruling BJP of undermining democratic processes in the nation. These remarks were made during the 140th Foundation Day celebrations of the Indian National Congress (INC) in Jharkhand.

At the event, Raju, alongside state president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh, introduced a special issue booklet to commemorate the day, expressing concerns over the BJP centralizing decisions like the repeal of MGNREGA without consultation. He cited the implementation of the VB-G RAM G scheme as detrimental to rural workers who once thrived under MGNREGA.

Raju declared the launch of 'MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan', a nationwide effort commencing January 5, aiming to raise awareness and resist changes to rural employment schemes. He emphasized the empowerment of Gram Panchayat Congress Committees and adherence to PESA rules to bolster tribal community rights over natural resources.