Left Menu

Congress Unites to Preserve Democratic Rights Amidst BJP Centralization Allegations

K Raju, Jharkhand Congress in-charge, alleged BJP's centralization efforts as anti-democratic during the INC's 140th Foundation Day celebrations. He announced a national 'MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan', highlighting recent legislative changes affecting rural workers. The party plans to focus on empowering Gram Panchayat Congress Committees and supporting tribal rights via the PESA rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-12-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 16:00 IST
Congress Unites to Preserve Democratic Rights Amidst BJP Centralization Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, K Raju, the Congress in-charge for Jharkhand, accused the ruling BJP of undermining democratic processes in the nation. These remarks were made during the 140th Foundation Day celebrations of the Indian National Congress (INC) in Jharkhand.

At the event, Raju, alongside state president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh, introduced a special issue booklet to commemorate the day, expressing concerns over the BJP centralizing decisions like the repeal of MGNREGA without consultation. He cited the implementation of the VB-G RAM G scheme as detrimental to rural workers who once thrived under MGNREGA.

Raju declared the launch of 'MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan', a nationwide effort commencing January 5, aiming to raise awareness and resist changes to rural employment schemes. He emphasized the empowerment of Gram Panchayat Congress Committees and adherence to PESA rules to bolster tribal community rights over natural resources.

TRENDING

1
Kosovo's Political Future Hangs in the Balance Amid Snap Elections

Kosovo's Political Future Hangs in the Balance Amid Snap Elections

 Kosovo
2
Congress Unites to Preserve Democratic Rights Amidst BJP Centralization Allegations

Congress Unites to Preserve Democratic Rights Amidst BJP Centralization Alle...

 India
3
Sunil Jakhar Critiques AAP's Special Assembly Sessions

Sunil Jakhar Critiques AAP's Special Assembly Sessions

 India
4
A K Antony Criticizes Centre's Alleged Attempts to Weaken MGNREGA

A K Antony Criticizes Centre's Alleged Attempts to Weaken MGNREGA

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025