Congress Unites to Preserve Democratic Rights Amidst BJP Centralization Allegations
K Raju, Jharkhand Congress in-charge, alleged BJP's centralization efforts as anti-democratic during the INC's 140th Foundation Day celebrations. He announced a national 'MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan', highlighting recent legislative changes affecting rural workers. The party plans to focus on empowering Gram Panchayat Congress Committees and supporting tribal rights via the PESA rules.
- Country:
- India
On Sunday, K Raju, the Congress in-charge for Jharkhand, accused the ruling BJP of undermining democratic processes in the nation. These remarks were made during the 140th Foundation Day celebrations of the Indian National Congress (INC) in Jharkhand.
At the event, Raju, alongside state president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh, introduced a special issue booklet to commemorate the day, expressing concerns over the BJP centralizing decisions like the repeal of MGNREGA without consultation. He cited the implementation of the VB-G RAM G scheme as detrimental to rural workers who once thrived under MGNREGA.
Raju declared the launch of 'MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan', a nationwide effort commencing January 5, aiming to raise awareness and resist changes to rural employment schemes. He emphasized the empowerment of Gram Panchayat Congress Committees and adherence to PESA rules to bolster tribal community rights over natural resources.
ALSO READ
BJP Rebuts Congress Claims, Promotes VB-G RAM G Act as Transparent Revamp
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes VB-G RAM G Act, Launches 'MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan'
Demand for Transparency: PESA Rules in Spotlight in Jharkhand
It's a devastating attack on states, poor people, carried out by PM single handedly much like demonetisation: Rahul on VB-G RAM G Act.
We are going to resist it, fight it. I am confident entire opposition will be aligned against this action: Rahul on VB-G RAM G Act.