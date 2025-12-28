Kosovo's Political Future Hangs in the Balance Amid Snap Elections

In a bid to resolve a prolonged political deadlock, voters in Kosovo cast their ballots in a snap parliamentary election, marking a crucial moment for the small Balkan nation. The outcome remains uncertain, with Prime Minister Albin Kurti's party once again the favorite but struggling to secure a majority in the 120-member parliament.

This election is pivotal; another inconclusive result could exacerbate the country's crisis. Kosovo's failure to approve next year's budget already raises serious economic concerns for the 2 million citizens. Additionally, lawmakers are set to elect a new president in March with President Vjosa Osmani's term nearing its end.

Amidst rising tensions, notably with ethnic Serbs, and external pressures from the U.S. and EU, Kosovo's political landscape remains fraught with challenges. Kurti's leadership, criticized for authoritarian tendencies, must navigate these troubled waters to ensure stability and progress in EU accession efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)