Trump orders review of auto parts firm pension cuts

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-10-2020 01:18 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 00:51 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a review of decade-old pension cuts to some retirees at a former General Motors parts unit.

Trump's memo ordered the head of the Treasury, Commerce and Labor departments to "address" cuts to non-union retiree pension payments within 90 days at Delphi Corp after the pension plan was turned over to the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp in 2009. The cuts impacted about 20,000 salaried retirees, including many in Ohio, a key state in the 2020 presidential election.

