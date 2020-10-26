Left Menu
Lexington Soft teams with TestYantra to offer comprehensive software testing services and solutions

Lexington Soft, a provider of enterprise software solutions for Software Development, Testing and Quality has partnered with TestYantra, a global Software Testing Company providing independent software testing services to its clients.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 26-10-2020 11:15 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 11:14 IST
Lexington Soft logo. Image Credit: ANI

Lexington Soft, a provider of enterprise software solutions for Software Development, Testing and Quality has partnered with TestYantra, a global Software Testing Company providing independent software testing services to its clients. The partnership will enable the clients seeking to automate software testing, with comprehensive solutions through a combination of industry leading Test Automation and Performance Testing Tools coupled with world class Software Test Implementation Services.

"Time to Market constraints coupled with organizations pursuing Agile/DevOps methodologies necessitate automating software testing. TestYantra's deep expertise with software testing services and test automation tools along with easy access to qualified resources, test infrastructure combined with Lexington Soft's leading edge Test Automation solutions can ensure organizations meet their test automation goals and release schedules within budget," said Dinesh Dulipsingh, Managing Director, Lexington Soft Pvt. Ltd. "Organizations drive forward with one goal - to gain an edge over its competitors in an ever-changing market. With state-of-the-art end to end enterprise solutions across DevOps, Test Automation and Security Testing on offer from Lexington Soft along with TestYantra's expertise in software testing, we believe that organizations gain from our joint offerings in terms of cost, capability and technology. Our partnership would ensure organizations would be able to leverage our expertise to offer quality rich solutions to their customers," said Prasanna H, Director- QA, Test Yantra Software Solution.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

