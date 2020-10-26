Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asian shares mostly fall on uncertainty over US election

One major concern is that if the election's outcome is uncertain, that would further delay help for the economy as mounting numbers of coronavirus cases raise the likelihood of further disruptions for businesses. On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent to 3,465.39, its second straight gain. It lost 79 cents to USD 39.85 per barrel on Friday.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 26-10-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 13:08 IST
Asian shares mostly fall on uncertainty over US election

Asian shares were mostly lower in muted trading Monday amid widespread uncertainty over what the US presidential election will portend for markets and economic policy. Investors remain worried over surging cases and deaths related to COVID-19, especially in parts of the U.S. and Europe, and the implications for trade, tourism and economic activity.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 inched down 0.1 per cent to 23,495.21, while South Korea's Kospi lost 0.5 per cent to 2,348.54. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell nearly 0.2 per cent to 6,155.60. The Shanghai Composite index declined 1.1 per cent to 3,243.60. Markets in Hong Kong were closed for holidays. “Asia markets remain pacing the floor awaiting the US presidential election passage, commencing with muted moves going into the start of the week,” said Jingyi Pan, market strategist with IG in Singapore.

US stock indexes closed mostly higher last week. They bounced between small gains and losses, a familiar pattern recently as traders keep an eye on negotiations between Republican and Democratic leaders in Washington over more economic aid. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday she's not giving up on passing another coronavirus relief economic package before the November 3 election. She said she sent a list of concerns to the Trump administration on Friday and was told she would get answers on Monday.

At issue is a huge virus relief bill that would send another USD 1,200 direct payment to most Americans, restart bonus unemployment benefits, fund additional testing and vaccines, provide aid to schools and allocate money to state and local governments, a Democratic priority. One major concern is that if the election's outcome is uncertain, that would further delay help for the economy as mounting numbers of coronavirus cases raise the likelihood of further disruptions for businesses.

On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent to 3,465.39, its second straight gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.1 per cent, to 28,335.57. The Nasdaq composite, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, gained 0.4 per cent to 11,548.28, while the Russell 2000 index rose 0.6 per cent to 1,640.50. In energy trading, US benchmark crude lost 87 cents to USD 38.98 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 79 cents to USD 39.85 per barrel on Friday. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 89 cents to USD 40.88 a barrel.

The US dollar inched up to 104.88 Japanese yen from 104.71 yen late Friday. The euro cost USD 1.1833, down from USD 1.1861.(AP) RUP RUP.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gnabry set to rejoin squad as Bayern Munich confirm player's coronavirus report was 'false positive'

Bayern Munich on Sunday said that Serge Gnabry is available for selection for the match against Lokomotiv Moscow while confirming that the players coronavirus report was false positive. Serge Gnabry has been released from the self-isolation...

Three-way talks on Blue Nile dam to resume Tuesday -AU chairman

Negotiations between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan over a multi-billion dollar dam on the Blue Nile will resume on Tuesday, nearly two months after Egypt left the talks, African Union chairman Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.A bitter dispute bet...

Persistent Systems Q2 net up 18.5 pc to Rs 101.9 cr

Tech firm Persistent Systems has reported an 18.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 101.9 crore for the September 2020 quarter. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 86 crore in the year-ago period.The company has also ap...

Showered flowers on party worker, not individual who supported firing accused: UP state unit chief

BJPs state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh, who showered petals on a party MLA who was issued notice for supporting the main accused in the Durjanpur village firing incident, Monday said he had acknowledged party workers in general and n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020