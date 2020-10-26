Left Menu
IPS Dipanshu Kabra's 'Help Chain' initiative helps thousands through Twitter

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 26-10-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 16:15 IST
IG Dipanshu Kabra provided cargos full of study materials to students in Cuttack. Image Credit: ANI

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): IPS Officer from Bilaspur, IG Dipanshu Kabra's #HelpChain initiative on Twitter is helping thousands of distressed citizens from across the country. Started during the lockdown, the initiative has impacted thousands of lives through the proactive participation of the officer.

"In these unprecedented times, every help matters. Social media is a very powerful tool that can be leveraged for the greater good. #HelpChain started during the lockdown, where I responded to tweets from distressed citizens, providing them with help wherever needed. The initiative has now become one of the widely used hashtags to reach out to a larger community and be assured help will be sent," said IG Dipanshu Kabra. Right from providing a cargo full of study material of students who were studying without any facilities in Odisha, to sending food packets to train travelers who had not received food during lockdown migration, Officer Kabra's initiative has provided help to citizens across the length and breadth of India.

Often called Sonu Sood of Chhatisgarh, IPS Kabra's initiative has received appreciation from Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on social media. #HelpChain initiative has inspired thousands of Twitter users, who now regularly join the officer in his initiative.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

