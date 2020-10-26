Left Menu
GSTN enables composition taxpayers to file NIL statement through SMS

The Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) on Monday launched the facility of filing the NIL statement for Composition Taxpayers.

Updated: 26-10-2020 20:41 IST
The Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) on Monday launched the facility of filing the NIL statement for Composition Taxpayers. According to an official release, the composition taxpayers can now file NIL statement in Form GST CMP-08 through SMS and without logging in to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) portal.

"CMP-08 is a quarterly statement of self-assessed tax to be filed by Composition Taxpayers," the release stated. "The facility of filing NIL statement on GST portal will remain available to the taxpayers. As per GSTN statistics, a total of 17.11 lakh taxpayer have opted for the Composition Scheme, out of which about 20 per cent (3.5 lakh) taxpayers who file NIL statement, would be benefitted with this facility," the release further stated.

The facility to file NIL GSTR-3B (monthly summary return filed by normal taxpayers) and NIL GSTR-1, (monthly or quarterly statement filed by normal taxpayers to disclose their outward supplies along with their tax liability) has already been provided to the taxpayers, the release stated. "With the extension of this facility to the Composition Taxpayers, now over 35 lakhs taxpayers can file NIL return/statements through SMS," the release said. (ANI)

