Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St closes down on soaring virus cases, U.S. stimulus worries

U.S. stocks tumbled on Monday in thin trade, with the S&P 500 posting its biggest daily decline in four weeks, as soaring coronavirus cases and uncertainty about a fiscal relief bill in Washington dimmed the outlook for the U.S. economic recovery.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2020 01:59 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 01:59 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St closes down on soaring virus cases, U.S. stimulus worries

U.S. stocks tumbled on Monday in thin trade, with the S&P 500 posting its biggest daily decline in four weeks, as soaring coronavirus cases and uncertainty about a fiscal relief bill in Washington dimmed the outlook for the U.S. economic recovery. The United States, Russia and France set daily records for coronavirus infections. The number of hospitalized Americans with COVID-19 jumped to a two-month high.

Travel-related stocks, vulnerable to COVID-19 related curbs, fell sharply. The S&P 1500 airlines index fell about 5.6% while cruise line operators Carnival Corp fell 8.66% and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd slid 9.65%, the biggest decliner among S&P500 companies. "Fears about COVID-19 resurgence and the continued failure to reach a fiscal policy package between Republicans and Democrats has investors unnerved," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors in Boston.

"Those are the two biggest drivers of today's decline." The energy index tracked a more than 3% fall in oil prices, falling 3.47%. The economically sensitive industrials and financials also posted steep declines among S&P sectors.

The big price moves came as trading volume was less than the daily October average. "From our clients' perspective, the uncertainty is causing them to stay on the sidelines. So you're seeing a lack of buyers, generally speaking," said King Lip, chief strategist at Baker Avenue Asset Management in San Francisco.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin about COVID-19 relief legislation. She remains optimistic an agreement can be reached before the election, a Pelosi spokesman said. Wall Street's fear gauge hit its highest in more than seven weeks as uncertainty grew over the Nov. 3 election. Some 60 million Americans have voted in a record-breaking early turnout as Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden entered their final week of campaigning.

The week marks one of the busiest of the third-quarter earnings season that will see results from mega-cap U.S. tech firms including Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Google-parent Alphabet Inc and Facebook Inc. The tech sector is among the only three sectors apart from healthcare and consumer staples expected to post an increase in profit from a year earlier.

Of the 139 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings so far, 83.5% have beaten Wall Street expectations, according to Refinitiv data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 650.19 points, or 2.29%, to 27,685.38. The S&P 500 lost 64.42 points, or 1.86%, to 3,400.97 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 189.35 points, or 1.64%, to 11,358.94.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 8.72 billion shares, lower than the 20-day average of 8.9 billion shares. Software company Oracle Corp fell 4.02% after German rival SAP abandoned medium-term profitability targets and warned of a longer-than-expected recovery time from the pandemic hit.

Hasbro Inc tumbled 9.35% as quarterly adjusted revenue fell due to coronavirus-led delays in production of movies and TV shows. Companies deemed stay-at-home winners including Amazon.com Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc and video game companies Activision Blizzard Inc and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc rose, bucking the downtrend.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 6.23-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 4.52-to-1 ratio favored decliners. The S&P 500 posted four new 52-week highs and two new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 28 new highs and 52 new lows. (Additional reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York and Medha Singh and Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and David Gregorio)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The United States, Russia and France set new daily records for coronavirus infections as a second wave swelled across parts of the Northern Hemisphere, forcing some countries to impose new restrictions.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interact...

Czechs tighten measures against COVID-19 with curfew, retail curbs

The Czech government ordered a 9 p.m. curfew and will limit retail sales on Sundays as part of tighter measures to curb the spread of novel coronavirus infections, ministers said on Monday.The government has stepped up restrictions three ti...

Motor racing-Dixon has high hopes for new era with Johnson as teammate

Scott Dixon, fresh off a sixth IndyCar title that put another stamp on his legacy, now looks ahead to a 2021 season in which he will not even be the most decorated member of his team with the arrival of NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson. The pair...

U.S. State Department approves $2.37 bln more in potential arms sales to Taiwan -Pentagon

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of 100 Boeing-made Harpoon Coastal Defense Systems to Taiwan in a deal that has a potential value of up to 2.37 billion, the Pentagon said on Monday. The move comes days after the St...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020