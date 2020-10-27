Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arzooo raises USD 7.5 mn in funding led by US-based WRVI Capital

The current fundraise will help us boost our technology, quality of service and reach to fulfil our goal of equipping each retail store with technology to grow and perform profitable business," Arzooo co-founder Khushnud Khan said. Arzooo had recently announced the launch of its digital credit lending product, Arzooo Credit for offline retailers that offers working capital to Arzooo's partner stores.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 13:11 IST
Arzooo raises USD 7.5 mn in funding led by US-based WRVI Capital

B2B Retail-tech firm, Arzooo on Tuesday said it has raised USD 7.5 million (about Rs 55.3 crore) in a funding round led by US-based WRVI Capital. Arzooo's existing investors, 3Lines Venture Capital, another US-based investor and Jabbar internet of UAE also participated in the Series A round, a statement said.

The startup will leverage funds for tech-upgradation and market expansion, it added. Arzooo was founded by Khushnud Khan and Rishi Raj Rathore in 2018 and currently operates in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad.

The company said it will scale operations in Eastern and Western regions of the country, and ramp its tech platform - Go Store. The company aims to serve 50,000 retailers in the next year. "Our strong growth over the past year is a testimony to the positive impact Arzooo has had on the business of physical retailers. The current fundraise will help us boost our technology, quality of service and reach to fulfil our goal of equipping each retail store with technology to grow and perform profitable business," Arzooo co-founder Khushnud Khan said.

Arzooo had recently announced the launch of its digital credit lending product, Arzooo Credit for offline retailers that offers working capital to Arzooo's partner stores. With Arzooo Credit, retailers can avail from Rs 1-10 lakh credit on Arzooo platform. At present, the service is open to over 5,000 retailers across 10 cities..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tejashwi Yadav's aggressive challenge opens up Bihar's poll fight

As Bihar readies for the first phase of voting on Wednesday, the NDAs sweep of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls appears to be a distant memory with the RJD-led opposition mounting a spirited fight against the nearly 15-year-old rule of Chief Minist...

Cricket-De Villiers skips Big Bash but open to future Brisbane return

AB de Villiers has decided to skip this years Big Bash League due to family and COVID-19 related issues but the batsman has unfinished business at the Brisbane Heat and hopes to return at some point, the team said on Tuesday. Coach Darren L...

FOREX-Dollar holds firm on COVID-19 woes and U.S. election uncertainty

The U.S. dollar clung to gains on Tuesday, but other safe-haven currencies were mostly quiet as investors sat on the sidelines ahead of next weeks U.S. election, even as worries about a second wave of COVID-19 and economic impact rose.Monda...

Namaste gang kingpin arrested in Delhi

The Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested the kingpin of the Namaste gang which used to greet people with folded hands before robbing them. Chand Mohammad 35, a resident of Faridabad in Haryana, targeted senior citizens by introd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020