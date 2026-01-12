Vijay under CBI Scanner for Karur Stampede

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay reached the national capital on Monday for a CBI interrogation related to the Karur stampede that resulted in 41 fatalities during a party event in September last year. The CBI's notice to Vijay, issued under Section 179 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, instructed his participation in the probe.

After receiving the summons, dated January 6, Vijay took a chartered flight from Chennai to New Delhi, anticipating a visit to CBI headquarters to aid the investigation. The inquiry is focused on the September 27, 2025, tragedy at a TVK rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur district. TVK members assert government lapses, providing video evidence to back these claims.

Initially assigned to the Supreme Court, the investigation was later handed to the CBI, already having interrogated several senior TVK members in New Delhi. Scrutiny continues as the agency evaluated Vijay's campaign vehicle, also interrogating the vehicle's driver. The incident invoked public outrage and intense judicial attention, spotlighting the state's accountability.

In December, the Tamil Nadu government sought to rescind the CBI's involvement via a Supreme Court counter-affidavit but was met with TVK's rebuttal citing a lack of substantive grounds to alter investigative jurisdiction. TVK challenges the veracity of state claims, fearing disruption in inquiry progress.