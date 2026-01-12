Left Menu

Vijay under CBI Scanner for Karur Stampede

Actor and TVK president Vijay is set to be probed by the CBI in Delhi regarding the Karur stampede which killed 41 individuals last year. The Supreme Court had previously reassigned the investigation to the CBI amidst allegations of mismanagement by the Tamil Nadu government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 11:42 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 11:42 IST
Vijay under CBI Scanner for Karur Stampede
Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay arrives at Delhi CBI office (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay reached the national capital on Monday for a CBI interrogation related to the Karur stampede that resulted in 41 fatalities during a party event in September last year. The CBI's notice to Vijay, issued under Section 179 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, instructed his participation in the probe.

After receiving the summons, dated January 6, Vijay took a chartered flight from Chennai to New Delhi, anticipating a visit to CBI headquarters to aid the investigation. The inquiry is focused on the September 27, 2025, tragedy at a TVK rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur district. TVK members assert government lapses, providing video evidence to back these claims.

Initially assigned to the Supreme Court, the investigation was later handed to the CBI, already having interrogated several senior TVK members in New Delhi. Scrutiny continues as the agency evaluated Vijay's campaign vehicle, also interrogating the vehicle's driver. The incident invoked public outrage and intense judicial attention, spotlighting the state's accountability.

In December, the Tamil Nadu government sought to rescind the CBI's involvement via a Supreme Court counter-affidavit but was met with TVK's rebuttal citing a lack of substantive grounds to alter investigative jurisdiction. TVK challenges the veracity of state claims, fearing disruption in inquiry progress.

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalries Unveiled: A Capture Unravels Underworld Secrets

Gang Rivalries Unveiled: A Capture Unravels Underworld Secrets

 India
2
Hong Kong's Landmark Trial: Jimmy Lai and the Fight for Democracy

Hong Kong's Landmark Trial: Jimmy Lai and the Fight for Democracy

 Global
3
Controversy Erupts Over Pre-Poll Disbursement in Maharashtra

Controversy Erupts Over Pre-Poll Disbursement in Maharashtra

 India
4
Revolutionizing Road Safety: IIT Indore's AI-Powered Traffic System

Revolutionizing Road Safety: IIT Indore's AI-Powered Traffic System

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026