Left Menu
Development News Edition

SGS Laboratory In Bengaluru Receives Accreditation For Electromagnetic Compatibility Testing Services

Additionally, this accreditation fortifies our position as a notified and accredited certification body, operating the largest and most effective EMC requirements certification network in the world." Click here to Visit webpage Click here to Download brochure SGS Electrical and Electronic Testing Services SGS has the electrical and electronic industry regulatory and technical expertise to provide testing services for abuse, benchmarking, durability, electrical, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), environmental, life cycle analysis, performance, safety standards and transportation on cells, batteries and modules.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-10-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 15:17 IST
SGS Laboratory In Bengaluru Receives Accreditation For Electromagnetic Compatibility Testing Services

MUMBAI, GURUGRAM and BENGALURU, India, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SGS is pleased to announce that our Electrical and Electronics laboratory in Bengaluru, Karnataka is now accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) to offer Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) testing services to clients. With this accreditation, SGS India can now support manufacturers, product designers and innovators by detecting the slightest anomaly in the electromagnetic and electrical operations of their products and address frequent due diligence, compliance and market access challenges. Compliance with EMC standards is required by various domestic and international laws and demanded by industries as well as consumers.

EMC tests the ability of devices to withstand interference from other electrical or electronic equipment and environments. It also verifies that emissions from the device itself do not cause harmful interference to other electrical or electronic equipment. The scope of this accreditation covers EMC tests under two categories: Immunity Tests and Emission Tests. The product range includes: • Radio and telecommunications equipment • IT equipment • Household products, electric tools and products • Electrical toys and recreational products • Residential, commercial and light industrial electrical products • Industrial electrical products • Luminaires/lighting • Electrical lighting products • Medical electrical products • Health, fitness and beauty products • Railway electrical products • Electrical products for measurement, control and laboratory use. SGS in India also provides, through its Bengaluru laboratory, various quality testing and certification services that allow manufacturers to display the CE mark on their products.

Mr. Shailesh Sharma, Business Director- Consumer and Retail, said, "This accreditation provides a significant boost to our Bengaluru E&E laboratory capabilities as we can now provide a complete gamut of testing services to Indian clients and support them with an efficient and timely go-to-market and venture into new markets, as achieving SGS EMC certification will make the task of applying for the various regional certification marks, or obtaining approval in specific markets, simple and efficient. Additionally, this accreditation fortifies our position as a notified and accredited certification body, operating the largest and most effective EMC requirements certification network in the world." Click here to Visit webpage Click here to Download brochure SGS Electrical and Electronic Testing Services SGS has the electrical and electronic industry regulatory and technical expertise to provide testing services for abuse, benchmarking, durability, electrical, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), environmental, life cycle analysis, performance, safety standards and transportation on cells, batteries and modules. About SGS SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognised as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 89,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1320906/EMC_Compatibility_Testing.mp4 Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/724727/SGS_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain's Heathrow Airport loses European crown during pandemic

Londons Heathrow is no longer Europes busiest airport, ceding its long-held crown to Paris during the pandemic and blaming government inaction for its passenger numbers plunging even more than rivals.Heathrow said Paris Charles de Gaulle ha...

2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

President Donald Trump holds two rallies in Arizona, where polls show him narrowly trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden, as the White House race heads into its final six days. Biden receives a briefing from public health experts and delivers...

Under-pressure German COVID-19 test lab produces of false positives

A German laboratory wrongly diagnosed 58 out of 60 coronavirus tests as positive, a newspaper reported on Wednesday, after a hospital become suspicious of the results and retested the patients. The MVZ Laboratory in Augsburg, Bavaria, blame...

US’ vision of Sri Lanka very different from ‘predator’ China: Pompeo

Americas vision on Sri Lanka is very different from that of predator China, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said here on Tuesday as he met the leadership here and reaffirmed US commitment to the island nations sovereignty and security. Ad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020