Shashi Kiran Shetty appointed as Chairman of Society & Board of Governors of NITIE

Allcargo Logistics on Wednesday said its Chairman Shashi Kiran Shetty has been appointed as the Chairman of the Society & Board of Governors of NITIE. National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) offers post graduate courses in various fields of management and industrial engineering, among others.

"Shashi Kiran Shetty, Chairman, Allcargo Logistics and Gati, has been appointed by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, as the Chairman of the Society and Board of Governors (BoG) of the NITIE, one of India's premium and only institution offering post graduate courses in Industrial Engineering," the company said. NITIE, located in Powai, Mumbai, was established by the Central government with the assistance of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) through the International Labour Organization (ILO) to create skilled professionals. Shetty’s four-year tenure starts from November 7, 2020.

“We are extremely happy to welcome Shashi Kiran Shetty as the Chairman of the Board of Governors of NITIE," said Manoj Tiwari, Director, NITIE and Atul Kulkarni, Member BoG..